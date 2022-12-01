Tristan Thompson Fails To Post Birthday Tribute For His & Maralee Nichols' Son Theo As Tot Turns 1
Did Tristan Thompson forget his child's special day? On Thursday, December 1, former flame Maralee Nichols celebrated their son Theo's first birthday by uploading several photos and a sweet note via Instagram, but the athlete has yet to mark the occasion on social media.
"I can not believe you are already one. Spending the past 365 days with you have been the best days of my life," the mom-of-one declared in her post. "You are the sweetest little boy, your smile brightens up any room. You are my greatest blessing, my world, my heart in human form. God knew I needed you. I love you more than anything."
The NBA player, 31, being MIA from the 1-year-old's life is nothing new, though as OK! reported, he has caught up on his child support payments.
As recent as this past August, an insider claimed Thompson still hasn't met his third child, who was conceived while he was still in a relationship with on-off ex Khloé Kardashian, the mother of his 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson. Making matters even worse, at the time, the Good American founder, 38, and Thompson were in the process of working with a surrogate to have a second child together.
Kardashian didn't discover her beau had secretly fathered another baby until it surfaced in the news alongside a report confirming he was the dad.
"Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years," the basketball player wrote on social media. "My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."
The reality star broke up with Thompson but has tried to stay amicable as they co-parent True and their baby boy, who was born in July. During an episode of The Kardashians, the mom-of-two admitted her ex's infidelity caused her to feel "depressed" every day, but the arrival of their tot — whose name has yet to be announced — changed everything around.
"Now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy," she explained. "It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me."
Thompson also shares son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.