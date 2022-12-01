Tristan Thompson Fails To Post Birthday Tribute For His & Maralee Nichols' Son Theo As Tot Turns 1

"I can not believe you are already one. Spending the past 365 days with you have been the best days of my life," the mom-of-one declared in her post. "You are the sweetest little boy, your smile brightens up any room. You are my greatest blessing, my world, my heart in human form. God knew I needed you. I love you more than anything."

The NBA player, 31, being MIA from the 1-year-old's life is nothing new, though as OK! reported, he has caught up on his child support payments.