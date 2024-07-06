'Another Flop': Kim Kardashian Dragged for 'White Diaper' Dress at Michael Rubin's 4th of July Party
People weren't loving Kim Kardashian's Fourth of July look.
The internet went wild after seeing photos of the SKIMS founder, 43, attending Michael Rubin's star-studded party in the Hamptons, where she was rocking a layered white dress for the event.
Social media users said the frock, adorned with draping and cut-outs, reminded them of a "white diaper."
"At first glance, looks like another flop," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user said of the ensemble.
"Maybe it's that time of the month or she ate something, but the draping is weird," a second chimed in.
"What's that outfit? So weird looking," a third said, slamming the getup.
Social media users aren't the only people with contempt for the mogul lately. During a recent episode of The Kardashians, the mother-of-four was accused of critiquing her sister Khloé Kardashian's parenting.
"You [called me] to not really ask me if you could do her hair but to let me know that her hair wasn’t washed," Kim told Khloé. "I know her hair looked s-----. Thank you for reminding me that I didn’t have the time to do her f------ hair one night before bed."
"What the f--- are you doing to me? It is reverse mom-shaming," the Good American co-founder, 40, replied. "You are shaming me for being a helicopter mom and you are claiming I am shaming you for not being more of a strict parent. Why are we constantly nitpicking what I do in my personal house if I am not asking you to live the same life? Can’t we all be the moms we want to be?"
Khloé reflected on being hurt by her older sister, noting in a confessional, "Kim is just trying to be a b---- right now and it is something she’s so good at. If she wants to hurt you, she will go for the jugular."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Kourtney and Kim Take New York alum and her younger sibling have been at each other's throats this season after Kim accused the mother-of-two of not living her life. "Kim can fly by the seat of her pants, but I'm not going to change who I am," Khloé said in a recent episode. "I was like, ‘You know what? I actually don't care to do this.' I would rather be with my kids."
However, Kim claimed she needed "to get out and live her life .... All arrows are pointing towards misery."
The Mirror obtained the photos of Kardashian's outfit.