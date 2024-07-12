OK Magazine
Kim and Khloé Kardashian Dazzle in India Before Attending $600 Million Wedding: Photos

A photo of Khloe Kardashian and a separate image of Khloe with Kim Kardashian.
Source: @khloekardashian/instagram
By:

Jul. 12 2024, Published 2:32 p.m. ET

Kim and Khloé Kardashian have arrived!

On Thursday, July 11, the sisters touched down in India ahead of the glam wedding between Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

kim and khloe kardashian seen arriving in india
Source: mega

Kim and Khloé Kardashian were photographed when they arrived in India.

Photographers caught the pair after they departed their jet, with the mom-of-four, 43, donning a beige halter-style jumpsuit, and Khloé, 40, dressed down in a white T-shirt and jeans.

The duo began exploring the country and documented their travels on Instagram, where both of the ladies showed themselves wearing a traditional bindi on their faces.

kim and khloe kardashian seen arriving in india
Source: mega

The stars both wore sunglasses after exiting their plane.

The next day, the girls went all out for a shindig, with the SKIMS designer donning a stunning sparkly red ensemble while the mom-of-two glittered in gold and white. They both accessorized with head pieces, jewelry and sashes that matched their two-piece gowns.

"Had to screen grab our video [because] we're just so happy to be lucky enough to travel the world together!" Kim gushed in one of her Instagram Story posts.

kim khloe kardashian wedding
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

The girls went glam for the wedding.

"And duh we're filming for The Kardashians so you guys can see Kim and Khloe take India," she added.

While the stars were all smiles for the glam outing, they were at each other's throats during a recent episode of their family's Hulu series.

As OK! reported, the two started arguing over mom-shaming when Khloé called Kim and asked if she could fix her niece Chicago West's hair after the tot used hair gel.

While the former Revenge Body host insisted she was just trying to help, Kim took offense to her comments.

"You [called me] to not really ask me if you could do her hair but to let me know that her hair wasn’t washed," Kim said. "I know her hair looked s-----. Thank you for reminding me that I didn’t have the time to do her f------ hair one night before bed."

kim khloe kardashian wedding
Source: @khloekardashian/instagram

The trip will be shown on 'The Kardashians.'

The mom-of-two felt her older sister was overreacting, assuming she's likely "dealing with a bunch of [her] own bull----" and decided to "project" on Khloé.

Kim responded by telling her sibling not to "have such a stick up [her] a-- about hair gel," but she also called her out for becoming a homebody.

"What the f--- are you doing to me? It is reverse mom-shaming," Khloé claimed. "You are shaming me for being a helicopter mom and you are claiming I am shaming you for not being more of a strict parent."

"Why are we constantly nitpicking what I do in my personal house if I am not asking you to live the same life?" the Strong Looks Better Naked author questioned. "Can’t we all be the moms we want to be?"

