Celebrities Who Have Been Cheated On: From Gayle King to Khloé Kardashian and More

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Beyoncé

Source: MEGA Beyoncé has been married to Jay-Z since 2008.

Beyoncé's marriage to Jay-Z was not perfect. Affair rumors began surrounding the "Empire State of Mind" rapper when Beyoncé's sister, Solange Knowles, attacked him in an elevator after the 2014 Met Gala. Queen Bey later referenced the incident in her song "Flawless" and on her album Lemonade. Jay-Z confessed that he cheated on his wife in the title track 4:44 off the album of the same name. One part of the lyrics goes: "I apologize to all the women whom I toyed with your emotions / 'Cause I was emotionless / I apologize, our love was one for the ages and I contained us / And if my children knew, I don't even know what I would do / If they ain't look at me the same / I would prolly die with all the shame." He then sat down for an interview with The New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet, confirming his affair. "So even with women, you gonna shut down emotionally, so you can't connect…. In my case, like, it's deep," he shared. "And then all the things happen from there: infidelity. We were using our art almost like a therapy session. And we started making music together. And then the music she was making at that time was further along. So her album came out as opposed to the joint album that we were working on. Um, we still have a lot of that music. And this is what it became. There was never a point where it was like, 'I'm making this album.' I was right there the entire time."

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Eva Longoria

Source: MEGA Eva Longoria has been married three times.

Three years after their 2007 wedding in Paris, Eva Longoria discovered text messages that confirmed her then-husband, former NBA star Tony Parker, was cheating on her during their marriage. The Desperate Housewives alum filed for divorce in November 2010, citing irreconcilable differences. The filing was finalized in November 2011. "It wasn't about who he chose. I mean, I had moments of, 'Am I not s--- enough? Am I not pretty enough? Am I not smart enough?'" Longoria said during an appearance on "The Conversation with Amanda de Cadenet." "But in so many of those questions, I immediately stopped and said, 'No, don't start doing that.' Because you can get stuck in that cycle."

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Gabrielle Union

Source: MEGA Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade tied the knot in 2014.

A year before Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade tied the knot, the former basketball player fathered a child with another woman. Amid cheating rumors, the Utah Jazz co-owner said he and Union were on a temporary relationship break when he had an entanglement with his baby mama. "It should go without saying that we were not in a good place at the time that child was conceived. But we were doing much better when he finally told me about the pregnancy," Union wrote in an essay from her book. "To say I was devastated is to pick a word on a low shelf for convenience. There are people — strangers I will never meet — who have been upset that I have not previously talked about that trauma. I have not had words, and even after untold amounts of therapy, I am not sure I have them now."

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Gayle King

Source: MEGA Gayle King opened up about her ex-husband's infidelity during a podcast appearance.

More than three decades after Gayle King divorced her ex-husband, William Bumpus, the CBS Mornings journalist detailed the exact moment she discovered he was cheating on her with one of her friends. During the May 27 episode of Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast, King said she learned about the affair when she and her kids went back home after a flight got canceled. "He comes flying out of the room. He's got a towel on and he goes, 'You can't come in,'" she recalled, adding she immediately asked her then-husband, "What do you mean I can't come in? What are you talking about?" She soon began searching the house and found her former friend "cowering behind the door in [her] towel." "I said, 'I can't believe that you are here and you are doing this,'" she said of her ex-pal. "I even said, 'I thought we were friends.' I sounded so pitiful."

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Halle Berry

Source: MEGA Halle Berry confirmed her engagement to Van Hunt in February.

Halle Berry supported Eric Benét as he sought help for s-- addiction following their 2001 nuptials. However, she soon learned he cheated on her "with a woman of his past," leading to their separation in October 2003. After hearing King's story, the X-Men actress said she was "proud of her for, you know, saying that and sharing this, that happened" because "it has happened to many of us." "You remember every detail of the whole situation, and it stays with you forever. So when you can share it somehow, that's therapeutic," she added on Jenna and Sheinelle. "It's a catharsis, when you can really share it and someone else can say what their experience has been. So I appreciate her."

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Heidi Klum

Source: MEGA Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz exchanged vows in August 2019.

Heidi Klum was five months pregnant with her daughter when she discovered Flavio Briatore had been cheating on her with a 19-year-old model. "Heidi's heart has been broken by this worthless man," the Victoria's Secret Angel's aunt said. "She is absolutely devastated. Briatore has behaved like a b------. Heidi is 30 and he is, what, 25 years or so older than her? She is beautiful and he is old and wrinkly. I'll never know what she was doing with such an old has-been. It's not like she needed the money. It upsets me so much that he has treated her this way and left her in the lurch with his unborn child." She welcomed her daughter, Leni, on May 4, 2004.

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Khloé Kardashian

Source: MEGA Khloé Kardashian was first married to Lamar Odom.

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Sandra Bullock

Source: MEGA Sandra Bullock's husband, Bryan Randall, died in August 2023.

In March 2010, just days after Sandra Bullock won the Academy Award for The Blind Side, the actress' then-husband, Jesse James, became embroiled in a cheating scandal with Michelle "Bombshell" McGee. According to reports, Bullock learned the affair from a tabloid hours before the story was published. Several women also came forward and claimed James had affairs with them. "I never shied away from anything I did," James told Men's Journal in 2011. "I took full responsibility. I cheated on my wife. Guess what? So do millions of other men." The ex-couple finalized their divorce in June 2012.

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Shakira

Source: MEGA Shakira opened up about the heartbreak after discovering Gerard Piqué's alleged affair.

Shakira and her longtime partner, Gerard Piqué, announced their separation in June 2022 amid rumors of infidelity with his now-girlfriend, Clara Chía Martí. "We regret to confirm that we are separating," they said in a statement. "For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding." In an interview published on June 2, the "Hips Don't Lie" hitmaker reflected on the alleged affair and how she rebuilt her life. "I always thought that I was more fragile or weaker than what life proved me to be," said Shakira. "Behind every experience in life, there's always a lesson, and we have to be grateful for all those lessons, even for the people that leave you with scars," she noted, "because they just make us better."

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Shania Twain

Source: MEGA Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud's spouses had an affair with one another.