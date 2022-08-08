What Went Wrong? Khloé Kardashian & Mystery Businessman Split After Less Than 2 Months Together
Khloé Kardashian's latest romance turned out to be just a summer fling: after less than two months of dating, the reality star and her mystery private equity investor beau have parted ways.
According to a source, the private pair broke up "a few weeks ago," but there was no drama, as "things just fizzled out between them."
Kardashian, 38, has never commented on the short relationship, and though his identity has never been revealed, it was reported that the two were set up by sister Kim Kardashian.
As OK! previously shared, the duo were taking things slow, with a source claiming they weren't "seeing each other more than once a week."
The breakup is likely the last thing on the Good American co-founder's mind, as she and ex Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child, a boy, via surrogate this past weekend.
The exes, who shares daughter True, 4, haven't commented on their newest addition, though a rep announced the news last month.
"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing," the statement read. "We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."
While the exact timeline is murky, it's been reported that the two decided to have a second child last year when they got back together. At the time, Kardashian was unaware that the athlete had cheated on her, but she found out shortly after as a woman named Maralee Nichols revealed that Thompson was the father of her child.
The basketball player apologized for his behavior, and though it's rumored that he's tried to win back the Strong Looks Better Naked author, it look like this latest tryst was the final straw.
Despite the fallout, an insider said that Kardashian is still happy to coparent with Thompson. "One positive she’s clung onto all along is that Tristan is a wonderful dad to True," shared the confidante. "Khloé has zero doubt he’ll step up and do the right thing with their new baby too."