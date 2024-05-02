Khloé Kardashian Responds to Suggestion She Should Date Women
Is Khloé Kardashian open to trying something new?
On Wednesday, May 1, the reality star hopped on X — the social media platform formerly named Twitter — to interact with fans, some of whom gave dating advice.
When one person posted a screenshot of a text message that read "I still think Khloé should be a lesbian," the mom-of-two quipped back, "Well you never know what my future holds 🤸."
The 39-year-old has never dated a woman publicly, but her streak of bad luck in the romance department has played out for the world to see.
The Good American co-founder was married to former NBA player Lamar Odom, 44, from 2009 to 2013, though the divorce wasn't finalized until 2016, partially due to his health woes.
The athlete confessed to cheating on Kardashian more than once during their marriage and the height of his drug addiction.
In 2016, Kardashian began seeing Tristan Thompson, but shortly before she gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson, in 2018, it was revealed that Tristan, 33, was unfaithful. Though they stayed together, she broke up with him in early 2019 after he kissed her sister Kylie Jenner's former best friend Jordyn Woods.
After time apart, they reconciled in 2020 and eventually decided to have a second child together via surrogacy.
However, before they welcomed their son, Tatum, it was uncovered that the basketball player strayed yet again, and this time had fathered a son with a woman named Maralee Nichols.
He and Khloé split in December 2021, several months before Tatum arrived.
After the drama made headlines, the father-of-four — he also has a son with ex Jordan Craig — publicly apologized to the Revenge Body host.
"Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years," he confessed. "My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."
Before the scandal broke, Khloé said she saw a future with her baby daddy.
"I love marriage, I believe in marriage, I take it very seriously," she spilled on her family's show. "I don’t just think people should go and get married because it’s a Tuesday and they’re bored. I’m not with Tristan to just float around with Tristan. Marriage is the end goal, but right now I still think there’s just work to be done with him and I both."
These days, Khloé declared she's "alone and thriving," while an insider told a news outlet, "She isn't focused on dating and doesn't want any outside distractions right now. Family always comes first for her and she is happy with where she's at in her life."