Lamar Odom Knows It's 'Sick' He Bought a S-- Doll That Looks Like Ex Khloé Kardashian: 'We're All a Little Off' 

lamar odom s toy khloe kardashian
Source: MEGA

Lamar Odom called it 'sick' that he bought an adult toy resembling his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian.

By:

Nov. 20 2024, Published 11:18 a.m. ET

Lamar Odom revealed a strange way he keeps his ex-wife around — years after their divorce.

On Tuesday, November 19, the ex-NBA player shared on the “We’re Out of Time” podcast that he bought an adult toy resembling his former wife Khloé Kardashian.

“When you’re really thinking about it, [it’s] like a doll,” Odom, 45, explained. “But then you think about, like, mental health, and how important that is, not just in today’s time, but just from the beginning of time.”

lamar odom s toy khloe kardashian
Source: MEGA

The former NBA player revealed he had a s-- toy customized to resemble his ex-wife.

When host Richard Taite asked, “A s-- doll that looks like your wife is about mental health?” Odom replied, “For me, it would be.”

Odom admitted the purchase was unconventional.

Source: Richard Taite/YouTube
“It’s sick, but I think we’re all a little off, a little weird a little bit,” he said. “They’re gonna make it to look like her. I need, like, a harem.”

As for his current relationship with Kardashian, Odom said they “don’t speak,” though he can text her and get a reply. He chalked up the distance to “life.”

lamar odom s toy khloe kardashian
Source: MEGA

Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian married in 2009.

Odom and Kardashian married in 2009, just one month after meeting, and went on to star in their own reality show, Khloé & Lamar, which aired for two seasons from 2011 to 2012.

Their relationship, however, took a turn when Kardashian filed for divorce in December 2013, citing Odom’s struggle with substance abuse.

Lamar Odom

In 2015, Kardashian called off the divorce to support Odom’s recovery following his near-fatal overdose, however, they officially finalized their split in December 2016.

lamar odom s toy khloe kardashian
Source: MEGA

Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian finalized their divorce in 2016.

In 2022, the former NBA star publicly expressed regret for how he treated Kardashian during their marriage.

"I would probably just want to take her to dinner," Lamar said on Celebrity Big Brother. "It would be a blessing just to be in her presence to just tell her I'm sorry and what a fool I was. She has the right to never see me again for the things I put her through, but time moves on and people change. I would say I'm a lot more loyal now."

lamar odom s toy khloe kardashian
Source: MEGA

Lamar Odom said he and Khloé Kardashian 'don't speak much.'

Odom has also been open about his desire to remain friends with Kardashian.

“I’m proud of her and I wish her well,” he said to Us Weekly in 2021. “If she was able to take care of a 29-year-old man, I know she’d be great with a baby.”

Kardashian shares two children, daughter True, 6 and son Tatum, 2, with ex Tristan Thompson.

