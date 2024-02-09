Tom Sandoval Hints He Would Marry Ex Ariana Madix Despite Whirlwind Affair With Raquel Leviss
Would Tom Sandoval give his relationship with Ariana Madix another shot? While playing a game on the "Bye Wig, Hello Drama" podcast, the reality star, 40, was asked to choose who he would "f---, marry or kill" when it came to his three costars: Scheana Shay, Lala Kent and Madix.
Sandoval contemplated for a few moments before saying, "I would say, you know what, this is easy actually. I've known Lala the least amount of time so I gotta kill her. Sorry."
"Scheana's pretty cool, but her ODC would get me, so I would f--- Scheana, and I know the situation with Ariana, whatever," he added.
Though he didn't flat out say he would "marry" her, he definitely insinuated it.
He later added, "I would flip a coin on the Ariana and Scheana thing, I feel like me and Scheana could get along, co-exist decently well."
The former flames, who dated for nine years, split in March 2023 after it was revealed that Sandoval had cheated on her with their costar Raquel Leviss. Leviss and Sandoval had secretly been having an affair for quite some time behind Madix's back.
Since then, the reality stars have both moved on — Madix is now dating Daniel Wai while Sandoval is seeing Victoria "Lee" Robinson.
"My addiction of the week is definitely my friend Victoria that I have been hanging out with," Sandoval said on Billie Lee's podcast, "Billie and the Kid."
"She’s definitely super awesome and she’s one of the sweetest people," he continued. “Obviously I have known her for a really long time, but we went on our first date last night."
“She’s a model, she works a lot and she’s very successful; she does well for herself but she is also very humble and really cool. She’s just a very sweet, thoughtful person," he added.
For her part, the blonde beauty, who is still living with Sandoval, is in a much better place with Wai.
During this week's episode of Vanderpump Rules, the 38-year-old chatted with Kent, 33, about her living arrangements and how she might be into having kids one day.
"I mean, he's the first person that I've met that I'm actually like, 'Oh, is that what that would be like?'" Madix admitted. "I just think he's opened my mind and opened my eyes to a lot of different possibilities that I could not see."
"In retrospect, Tom being my partner affected my feelings on having kids a lot more than I thought it did," she said in her confessional. "I feel like with Dan, I've kind of had my eyes open to the fact that there are different types of partners out there who would actually be a real 50/50 partner, or if I can only give 10 percent that day, he's ready to give 90."