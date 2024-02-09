Tom Sandoval Hints He Would Marry Ex Ariana Madix Despite Whirlwind Affair With Raquel Leviss

Would Tom Sandoval give his relationship with Ariana Madix another shot? While playing a game on the "Bye Wig, Hello Drama" podcast, the reality star, 40, was asked to choose who he would "f---, marry or kill" when it came to his three costars: Scheana Shay, Lala Kent and Madix.

Sandoval contemplated for a few moments before saying, "I would say, you know what, this is easy actually. I've known Lala the least amount of time so I gotta kill her. Sorry."