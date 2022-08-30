Khloé Kardashian Trolls Herself Over Chaotic Past Two Years After Never-Ending Tristan Thompson Drama
Khloé Kardashian is finding the silver lining. Despite her tumultuous on-and-off relationship with Tristan Thompson that resulted in extreme betrayal and humiliation, the reality star managed to make light of her tough times.
Taking to her Instagram Story, Kardashian comically shared a meme that read "Me, every day since 2020," featuring a clip of a young girl chaotically screaming and laughing while spinning in a teacup most likely at an amusement park.
Though The Kardashians star didn't add further text to the hilarious post, it's no secret that the new mother-of-two – who welcomed her second child with Thompson via surrogate earlier this month – has been through the wringer between constantly being betrayed by her baby daddy and for her decisions in the aftermath of his scandals.
TRISTAN THOMPSON POSTS CRYPTIC QUOTE ABOUT BEING THE 'MASTER OF HIS OWN FATE' AS HE CONTINUES HIS PLAYBOY WAYS
As OK! reported, Kardashian first dumped Thompson in 2019 after it was rumored that he kissed Jordyn Woods, speculation that was later confirmed. Though the NBA player publicly cheated on the Good American cofounder one year prior, they worked through their issues for the sake of their newborn, True, who was born in 2018 days after her dad was caught stepping out on the ex couple's relationship.
And while they appeared to be going strong, having reconciled during quarantine in August 2020, they split the following summer. The not-so-shocking move came on the heels of Instagram model Sydney Chase claiming in April 2021 that she hooked up with Thompson multiple times because he told her he was single though he was in a relationship with Kardashian.
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN & TRISTAN THOMPSON WELCOME SECOND BABY VIA SURROGATE
Despite seeming to be done with her unfaithful ex for good, Kardashian gave him yet another chance last year, and the two conceived a child via surrogate in November. Before they were hit with more drama that would cause the two to break up again, the blonde babe and the basketball player planned to move in together and even discussed marriage.
However, in December 2021, Thompson's paternity scandal was brought to light, shaking Kardashian to her core after finding out her boyfriend hooked up with a woman named Maralee Nichols in March of that year, which resulted in the birth of a baby boy.
Despite Thompson vehemently denying claims he was the baby's father at the time, a paternity test proved otherwise. The father-of-four – who also shares 5-year-old Prince with ex Jordan Craig – released a statement in January to confirm the news and apologize to Kardashian for all he has put her through.