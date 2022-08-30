Khloé Kardashian Trolls Herself Over Chaotic Past Two Years After Never-Ending Tristan Thompson Drama

And while they appeared to be going strong, having reconciled during quarantine in August 2020, they split the following summer. The not-so-shocking move came on the heels of Instagram model Sydney Chase claiming in April 2021 that she hooked up with Thompson multiple times because he told her he was single though he was in a relationship with Kardashian.

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN & TRISTAN THOMPSON WELCOME SECOND BABY VIA SURROGATE

Despite seeming to be done with her unfaithful ex for good, Kardashian gave him yet another chance last year, and the two conceived a child via surrogate in November. Before they were hit with more drama that would cause the two to break up again, the blonde babe and the basketball player planned to move in together and even discussed marriage.