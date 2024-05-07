OK Magazine
Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Wore 'Raggedy' Sweater to the 2024 Met Gala

Source: Vogue/YouTube
By:

May 7 2024, Published 10:29 a.m. ET

Kim Kardashian's tiny sweater at the 2024 Met Gala certainly got people talking.

The Kardashians star, 43, strolled down the red carpet at the Monday, May 6, event in a metallic John Galliano for Maison Margiela gown, covered up by a little gray cardigan. While many social media users were confused by the look, Kardashian knew precisely the vision she was trying to execute.

kimkardashianmetgala
Source: @Variety/X

When asked about the story she was telling with the ensemble in relation to the theme of the exhibit, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, the SKIMS founder explained it was inspired by "the wildest night of [her] life in a garden."

"I just ran out and grabbed my boyfriend’s sweater and threw it on and had to get to work. And my hair is all messed up," Kardashian revealed.

Despite the reality star's insight into the floral-inspired getup, the internet was highly confused by the outfit. "Now why is Kim wearing that raggedy a-- pilled sweater with that nice dress?" one X, formerly known as Twitter, user questioned.

kimkardashianmetgala
Source: Vogue/YouTube

Kim Kardashian wore a John Galliano for Maison Margiela gown.

"Kim, the sweater literally makes no sense. Why did they let you go out like that?" a second added of the fashion choice.

"What’s up with grandma’s cardigan? So weird," a third added.

While some were fixated on the sweater, others couldn't stop pointing out Kardashian's small figure. "She probably can’t breathe wearing that corset. Look at her waist," a fourth user emphasized.

kimkardashianmetgala
Source: Mega

Fans were left confused over Kim Kardashian's decision to wear a sweater over her gown.

"She looks like she's wearing a corset laced too tight and she can't breathe," another chimed in about the mogul's demeanor.

Kardashian had a busy week, flying out to New York City for the lavish event right after making a splash at Tom Brady's roast, where she was the subject of several jabs.

When the former New England Patriots quarterback, 46, got up to address the room of people who had just raked him over the coals, he gave a special shout-out to the businesswoman and even dissed her ex-husband Kanye West in the process.

kimkardashianmetgala
Source: Mega

Kim Kardashian appeared at Tom Brady's roast.

Source: OK!
"I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight. Not because of this but because her kids are home with their dad," Brady quipped about the erratic rapper, 46.

However, the member of the famous family poked fun at the athlete and herself. "I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I'm not here as Tom's date, there's still a good chance I might," she joked, referring to prior romance rumors.

"Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were, and I'd never say if we did or not. I'd just release the tape," Kardashian sarcastically noted, referencing her infamous scandal with Ray J in 2007.

Vogue conducted the interview with Kardashian.

OK! Logo

