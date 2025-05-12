Why Didn't Khloé Kardashian Attend the 2025 Met Gala?

Khloé Kardashian left fans in a frenzy after she skipped the 2025 Met Gala, the biggest night in fashion, while sisters Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner stole the spotlight.

Instead of strutting the iconic steps of the Met, Khloé was busy with some serious "auntie KoKo" duty! She celebrated the fashion extravaganza poolside at home, hosting a delightful sleepover with her children, True Thompson and Tatum Thompson. Joining the fun were Kim's youngest daughter, Chicago West, and Dream Kardashian, the daughter of Rob Kardashian.