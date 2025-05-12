Why Didn't Khloé Kardashian Attend the 2025 Met Gala?
Khloé Kardashian left fans in a frenzy after she skipped the 2025 Met Gala, the biggest night in fashion, while sisters Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner stole the spotlight.
Instead of strutting the iconic steps of the Met, Khloé was busy with some serious "auntie KoKo" duty! She celebrated the fashion extravaganza poolside at home, hosting a delightful sleepover with her children, True Thompson and Tatum Thompson. Joining the fun were Kim's youngest daughter, Chicago West, and Dream Kardashian, the daughter of Rob Kardashian.
Eager to stay connected, Khloé shared adorable moments on her Instagram Stories, featuring the kiddos splashing around the pool. But as the Met Gala red carpet rolled on, the little ones took a break to cheer on their fashion-forward family.
First up was Kendall, who made waves in a striking gray blazer and maxi shirt designed by Torishéju Dumi. The daring deep neckline revealed some chest while pointy shoulder pads caught every eye. The cinched corset waist flaunted her curves and the skirt gracefully flowed down her legs.
The fun intensified as Khloé and the kids chanted, "Auntie Kenny!" before it was time for Kim to steal the limelight.
In an electrifying Chrome Hearts two-piece complemented by a Michael Jackson-esque top hat, the Skims founder dazzled onlookers. She completed the ensemble with a chic diamond chain, matching earrings and a multi-layered necklace. "Wow, yay Mommy!" Chicago shouted excitedly as Khloé pointed out her mom on the screen.
The excitement reached its peak when Kylie took to the carpet in a stunning Ferragamo corset dress, prompting the kids to belt out Chappell Roan's chart-topper "Hot To Go!"
When Was the Last Time Khloé Kardashian Attended the Met Gala?
Rest assured, Khloé had no FOMO while settling in for babysitting duty as her sisters basked in the glow of the 2025 Met Gala red carpet. The Good American mogul made her inaugural appearance at the Met in 2022 alongside all her sisters — including Kourtney Kardashian and the family matriarch, Kris Jenner.
"I had been invited in the past. I just opted not to go," Khloé confessed during a confessional interview in November 2022. "I'm not big on red carpets. I think I had made that very clear."
A little coaxing from Kim changed her mind, though. "Khloé had always been really nervous to go to the Met, so I was like, 'You're gonna look amazing. You're gonna use my glam. We're gonna get ready together,'" Kim lovingly recounted. "This will scream, 'F--- you. I'm invited to the Met, dude, like, I'm going.'"
At the 2022 gala, Khloé owned the theme “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” in a dazzling gold Moschino gown adorned with beaded tassels. With a sleek hairdo and a black shawl draping her shoulders, she effortlessly completed the look with matching sunglasses.
"Am I supposed to admit that I almost had a heart attack on that carpet tonight?" Khloé shared on X, adding, "Anxiety was through the roof."