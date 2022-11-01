Fans Outraged At Khloé Kardashian For Seemingly Filtering Daughter True's Photo
Fans of Khloé Kardashian aren't happy with the reality star's latest Instagram post.
On Sunday, October 30, the mom-of-two posted an adorable photo that showed daughter True, 4, and her infant brother dressed up in Halloween costumes, and while some were thrilled to get a glimpse of her baby boy, others couldn't help but notice that the snap seemed edited.
"Why do you post True always in filters smh the pressure 😪," one fan commented, while another echoed, "Your daughter is perfect she doesn’t need a filter."
One Instagram follower even claimed that "she didn’t put a filter on the pic she took of" Kim Kardashian's 4-year-old daughter, Chicago, "but she put one on True. Like wtf if I knew my mom did that I’d feel like s**t!"
Other fans were annoyed that both the Good American founder, 38, and Kylie Jenner have yet to reveal the name or face of their bundles of joy. "Why are you guys hiding your second child? Lol," one fan penned, while another said, "Just say his name? Why do y’all keep the weirdest things a secret."
Though ex and baby daddy Tristan Thompson didn't post any holiday photos, he was present at the Halloween party, as OK! previously reported.
Kardashian revealed she's forgiven the NBA star, 31, for cheating on her multiple times, but the coparents allegedly only communicate now if it's about their kids.
"He wants to be present and spend time with the kids and of course Khloé is allowing him to be present in both of the kids’ life," an insider shared. "He wants to be part of the baby’s life and she wants him to be. When he’s there, he’s a good loving dad. He’s not there all the time though as Khloé primarily has custody."
While the mom-of-two does her best to hold it all together, friend Malika Haqq confessed she has her good and bad days.
"I think she’s doing about as well as you could expect for someone in her circumstances. She’s not the first woman to ever endure adversity in a relationship," she spilled in a recent interview. "But there are some glory times that are meant to just be glory times that have been stripped from her and that’s really sad."