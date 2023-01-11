Khloé Kardashian Will Attend Funeral Of Tristan Thompson's Mom Despite Cheating Scandal: Source
Through thick and thin. Khloé Kardashian is proving that she will be there for Tristan Thompson despite all he has put her through.
The Good American cofounder, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner will reportedly join the NBA player in Toronto to lay his mom, Andrea, to rest later this week after she died of a heart attack on Thursday, January 5.
Tristan has reportedly paid and planned the whole service, ensuring it will be an intimate and beautiful celebration of Andrea's life.
As OK! reported, The Kardashians star made sure she was by Tristan's side following the heartbreaking news, as she accompanied him on a private jet to Toronto on Thursday, having returned to Los Angeles on Monday, January 9.
The SKIMS founder met up with the former flames in Canada within that time frame, as she was seen deboarding her own private jet with her sister earlier in the week.
Though Tristan didn't treated Khloé well throughout their relationship — he publicly cheated on her several times over the years, the first time being right before she was due to give birth to their daughter, True, now 4 — the reality star has emphasized the importance of maintaining a healthy coparenting relationship with the father of her children.
In addition to first stepping out on Khloé in 2018, Tristan most recently got himself wrapped up in a paternity scandal after welcoming a child with another woman, whom he cheated with while still dating his second baby mama.
His paternity scandal hit headlines in December 2021, weeks after Khloé and Tristan secretly conceived their second child via surrogate. Despite dealing with a paternity suit that was filed in the summer of 2021 by the woman who was carrying his child, Maralee Nichols, Tristan tried to speed up his pregnancy process with Khloé — all the while keeping her in the dark about his third baby mama drama.
However, when he was exposed for fathering a child with another woman, Khloé broke up with the cheating womanizer.
Nevertheless, the exes still had another child on the way — news that was shared in July, one month before the family-of-three welcomed the newest addition, a baby boy. No name for True's sibling has been revealed at this time, but Khloé has slowly been offering glimpses of her bundle of joy as of late.