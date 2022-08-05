Oh Baby Khloé Kardashian 'Does Not Care' If Cheating Tristan Thompson Is There For Birth Of Baby No. 2: Source
While Tristan Thompson continues living it up in Greece, Khloé Kardashian is staying close to home as she awaits the arrival of the ex couple's second child.
And while Kardashian's priorities remain on her brood, an insider hinted she wouldn't be fazed if the NBA pro didn't join her when their surrogate gives birth to their 4-year-old daughter True's sibling.
“Khloe wants to be there for the birth and she does not care if Tristan is there or not,” claimed an insider close to The Kardashians star.
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN LEFT FEELING LIKE 'IT'S A KICK IN THE TEETH' AS TRISTAN THOMPSON GOES BACK TO PLAYBOY WAYS
As OK! reported, Kardashian and Thompson conceived their second child via surrogate in November 2021 after secretly reconciling earlier that year. Despite Kardashian seemingly getting her happily ever after — the reality star has been wanting another child for a while now, and she and Thompson were planning on moving in together — everything came crashing down one month later when the womanizer's paternity scandal was exposed.
Not only did Thompson cheat on Kardashian, yet again, but this time around resulted in the birth of a baby boy named Theo, who was born at the end of last year. Thompson confirmed he was the baby's father in a January statement after demanding a paternity test.
Though Kardashian was outraged with her baby daddy's betrayal, as seen in the last few episodes of the family's Hulu series, the soon-to-be mother-of-two has now come to a "place of forgiveness" with Thompson, who is also a dad to 5-year-old son Prince.
Nevertheless, Kardashian will never get back together with the father of her children in a romantic way, lamented the source, who pointed out, "Everyone in the family is so proud of the way that she handled the entire Tristan situation."
Rather than dwell on the past, Kardashian has been preoccupied with getting everything in order ahead of her newborn's arrival. "Khloe’s been frantic getting everything perfect for the baby and she’s gone way overboard," continued the insider. "Not only has she had the nursery done for months, but she has stocked her place with everything that any baby could ever possibly need — and more."
As Kardashian prepares for their bundle of joy sans her ex man — as Thompson has been soaking up his bachelor life in Greece, recently being spotted holding hands with a mystery brunette after a night out — the Good American cofounder luckily has had her sisters by her side through it all.
TRISTAN THOMPSON POSTS CRYPTIC QUOTE ABOUT BEING THE 'MASTER OF HIS OWN FATE' AS HE CONTINUES HIS PLAYBOY WAYS
“She has been getting so much help from her sisters, and especially Kim [Kardashian]," they claimed, as the SKIMS founder has "really helped to prepare Khloe for what to expect when her surrogate gives birth and the time after beings she used a surrogate for the last several births of her own children."
“Khloe is going to love this child just like she does True, and the family knows that she will be the best ‘Mom.2’ ever," the Kardashian source concluded.