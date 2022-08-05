Rather than dwell on the past, Kardashian has been preoccupied with getting everything in order ahead of her newborn's arrival. "Khloe’s been frantic getting everything perfect for the baby and she’s gone way overboard," continued the insider. "Not only has she had the nursery done for months, but she has stocked her place with everything that any baby could ever possibly need — and more."

As Kardashian prepares for their bundle of joy sans her ex man — as Thompson has been soaking up his bachelor life in Greece, recently being spotted holding hands with a mystery brunette after a night out — the Good American cofounder luckily has had her sisters by her side through it all.