Kim Kardashian Mocked by Fans for Latest Selfie and Ditzy Caption: 'A Modern Day Philosopher'
Even Kim Kardashian's own fans like to poke fun at the reality star every now and then.
The mom-of-four wrapped up July by posting one last selfie in which she showcased her signature kissy face, but it was her caption that had everyone in hysterics.
"Practice what you post ✌🏼💋," the SKIMS founder, 42, simply wrote alongside the photo, in which she wore a pink long-sleeved shirt and flashed a peace sign.
"Queen of worst captions 😍," one person wrote, while another chuckled, "caption is strong lmao."
"A modern day philosopher," quipped a third.
Others rolled their eyes at the post, with one commenting, "So what is it that you are practicing?"
"Again n again ... that irritating pout," another complained about her frequent pose, while another rudely wrote, "Give it up you’re pushing 50."
Being trolled over social media content is nothing new for Kardashian, as just last month, people had a field day when the bombshell admitted she thought she saw a ghost in her photo — though Instagram users pointed out it was likely just her shadow.
Kardashian has also used Instagram to fuel her feud with sister Kourtney Kardashian, the latter of whom was outraged when Kim started working with Dolce and Gabbana, the designer the pregnant star wore for her 2022 wedding to Travis Barker.
After Kourtney, 44, aired out her issues with her younger sister on recent episodes of The Kardashians, the budding lawyer upped the ante by posting new photos of herself wearing a gown by the luxe fashion house, likely knowing it would irritate the Poosh founder.
"This feud is very real. There is so much animosity between the two sisters, and each one feels she is right," an insider spilled to a news outlet of their arguments. "The tension between them is worse than ever."
"Kourtney feels like Kim stabbed her in the back out of pure greed," the source explained. "The fact that it was over money makes it even more devastating."