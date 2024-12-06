Khloé Kardashian Urged to 'Stop With the Face Fillers' After New Photos Surface: 'She Took It Too Far'
A new video interview with Khloé Kardashian has fans pleading with the reality star to embrace her natural beauty.
After a TikTok made the rounds, someone took a screenshot and posted it on Reddit with the title, "Khloé needs to stop with the filler 😳," prompting dozens of fans and critics to weigh in on her look.
"She’s gonna end up lookin like Donatella Versace if she doesn’t stop playing with her face," one person said on the thread, while another joked it looks like she got a "few pounds of filler" injected.
One admirer sympathized with the mother-of-two, 40, who has been constantly scrutinized over her appearance.
"It's hard to be in [sic] constant spotlight and be super famous, having everyone constantly picking out your insecurities and then when you get it 'fixed' they still comment about it.. it’s just soooo much," they wrote. "I understand tweaking here and there, a little filler, but she took it so far."
In her recent Bustle interview, the Good American co-founder, 40, explained her self-esteem has been up and down over the years as she underwent a physical transformation.
"When I was bigger, I thought I was the hottest thing in the world. I had so much more confidence," she confessed. "And then when I lost weight, people were like, 'How dare you!' It is a journey and it is a constant struggle, at least for me."
"The more in shape I am, the more insecure I can get because I’m so hard on myself. It’s a vicious cycle that you don’t get out of. But when I started losing weight, I got the same thing," continued Kardashian. "I was fat-shamed every day when I was bigger, and then when I lost weight, people were like, 'How dare you, you are so insecure, you’re following society.' And I’m like, 'OK, you guys are so confusing!' I realized you’ll never make everyone happy. I have to do what’s best for me."
The star insisted she never had weight-loss surgery and explained her slimdown began when she started hitting the gym after filing for divorce from Lamar Odom in 2013, though she feels the rumors have ramped up more recently.
"Over the past three years, people are like, 'You must have gotten surgery because you just lost weight.' I’m like, 'It’s been a 10-year journey! What are you talking about?'" she spilled. "But even if people get surgery or [get on] the Ozempic craze, I’m like, 'Who cares!' As long as people feel good about themselves, who am I to judge? I think it’s ridiculous, the judgment on that. I’m just mad [Ozempic] wasn’t around 10 years ago."