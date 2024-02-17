Khloé Kardashian Gave Sister Kim Her 'Blessing' to Date Odell Beckham Jr. Despite Her History With the NFL Star
Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian wouldn’t let a guy get between them!
According to an insider, the Good American co-founder approves of the Skims businesswoman’s relationship with Odell Beckham Jr. despite previously having a rumored flirtation with the NFL star.
“Khloé has fully given Kim her blessing to go for it,” the insider spilled, noting, “It was nothing serious between Odell and Khloé — they had a few flirtatious moments. Khloé ultimately wants Kim to find someone and be happy.”
Khloé, 39, and Odell, 31, were originally linked back in 2016, with MediaTakeOut claiming they had been seeing each other for a few months. They were also spotted at Drake's Memorial Day pool party in Hidden Hills.
Images obtained by TMZ at the time displayed the reality star cozying up to the athlete at the event, with a source claiming the duo “looked like a couple” and were “definitely into each other.”
However, other insiders shared their doubt, as one confidant told Entertainment Tonight that the pair had only “hung out twice,” and a another source spilled the pair were “just flirting at a party” to Us Weekly.
Despite the celeb’s history, Kim is apparently ready to take the next step in her relationship with Odell. The 43-year-old has allegedly been having fun with the father-of-one since the summer.
"They’ve hooked up multiple times over the past several months," an insider claimed. "But Odell draws the line about anything more than super casual."
The football player has apparently been dragging his feet when it comes to committing to the mother-of-four, as the source stated, "He has given all the usual excuses about not wanting the limelight and needing to focus on his game."
"At least go out to dinner with her!" the insider exclaimed. "She says their hookups are super s--- and fun, but she wants more."
"On the one hand there’s this desire to give Odell an ultimatum, but she doesn’t want to come across as needy and drive him away. She’s been biding her time, but it really does annoy her that he won’t even step out at Nobu! She’s between a rock and a hard place," they added.
As for why the duo kept the romance under wraps, another source shared, “Kim really wanted to keep this romance private for two reasons.”
“One is that he has a 1-year-old son with his ex Lauren Woods," the source revealed of Odell’s former flame. “They both wanted to avoid any speculation that he left Lauren for Kim — branding Kim a homewrecker."
“The second reason is to avoid the backlash from Kanye [West],” they explained of the mogul's erratic former husband, with whom she shares North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4. “After what Kanye put Pete Davidson through, Kim wants to avoid that at all costs.”
