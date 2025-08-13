Kid Cudi 'Hated Every Minute' of Testifying During Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trafficking Trial — But Was There 'to Support Cassie'
Kid Cudi has broken his silence on Sean "Diddy" Combs' intense trafficking trial.
During a Wednesday, August 13, appearance on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the 41-year-old opened up about what it was like taking the stand at Combs' high-profile trial earlier this year.
"I hated every minute of it," Cudi admitted. I did not want to do it, but then I thought about — when I was up there — I’m here to support Cassie.”
"Cassie is my friend, and I love her and I want to see her do well," he explained of Combs' ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura — whom Cudi briefly dated while she and the Bad Boy Records founder were on a break.
More to come...