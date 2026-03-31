Kid Rock Sparks U.S. Army Investigation After Military Helicopters Swarm His Tennessee Estate
March 31 2026, Published 11:35 a.m. ET
The U.S. Army has launched an administrative review following a viral video of two AH-64 Apache helicopters hovering yards away from MAGA ally Kid Rock’s estate near Nashville, Tenn.
The "All Summer Long" singer posted video footage to social media on Saturday, March 28, showing the attack helicopters operating at a very low altitude near his poolside.
The singer, 55, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, is seen outside his 27,000-square-foot estate, which he refers to as the Southern White House, saluting and pumping his fist as the helicopters hover closely.
He captioned the post with a message praising the "level of respect" and criticizing California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has poked fun at the unlikely relationship between the singer and President Donald Trump.
This is a level of respect that s--- for brains Governor of California will never know,” he posted. “God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her.”
A spokesperson for the 101st Airborne Division (based at nearby Fort Campbell) confirmed the helicopters were on a scheduled training route but stated there was no official request for them to visit the residence.
The Army is now assessing whether the pilots violated established flight regulations, safety standards, or professionalism requirements.
The review aims to verify compliance with airspace requirements and determine if the maneuvers were deliberate or incidental.
Officials have noted that "appropriate action will be taken" if the investigation finds any breach of Army standards.
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"Fort Campbell leadership is aware of a video circulating on social media depicting AH-64 Apache helicopters operating in the vicinity of a private residence associated with Mr. Robert Ritchie (also known as 'Kid Rock'). The command has initiated an investigation to review the circumstances surrounding this activity," said Maj. Jonathon Bless, 101st Airborne Division Public Affairs Officer.
Some reports indicated that the same helicopters may have flown over a "No Kings" protest in Nashville earlier that day, in which reports say nearly 10,000 anti-Trump protesters marched. However, the Army described any association with the rally as "coincidental.”
Kid Rock’s vocal support of Trump and MAGA hasn’t done his career any favors, as he was forced to cancel his July 2026 "Rock the Country" festival in Anderson, S.C., following the withdrawal of multiple artists, including Shinedown and Jelly Roll, who were blasted for partaking in the event due to Rock’s proximity to and fawning over the president.
The cancelations stem from the artist's concerns about the festival's divisive nature, leaving the tour in chaos.
As for the investigation into the flyover, the singer seems unconcerned.
“I think they're gonna be alright. My buddy is the commander-in-chief. I mean, what are they looking into? They stopped seconds… a minute?” he told WKRN.