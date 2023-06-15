Kim Cattrall Spills on Private Romance With Longtime Boyfriend Russell Thomas: 'It's Hard Work'

"So, for me, I am less romantic about it or sensual about it," the Sex and the City alum, 66, confessed of relationships. "I feel that it is continuing to work and push and progress and ask and reveal for as long as you're alive."

The blonde beauty also touched on intimacy, noting things in the bedroom change as you age.

"It's asking for what you want. It's showing what you want. Most men don't have a clue — not the anatomy. They know that. But what in particular works for you," Cattrall explained. "And most women, they're too nervous, too anxious, or they haven't done their homework to find out what feels good."