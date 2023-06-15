Kim Cattrall Spills on Private Romance With Longtime Boyfriend Russell Thomas: 'It's Hard Work'
Actress Kim Cattrall is giving some insight into her seven-year romance with Russell Thomas.
The star was discussing all things love and relationships during a live appearance for the "Modern Love" podcast on Wednesday, June 14.
"It's hard work. It's not easy," she said of being vulnerable enough with someone to be able to form a strong connection. "People feel that it's something that happens, and you're lucky. Luck is where preparation meets an opportunity. And you meet this person and the work [has] just begun, but it's not a negative kind of work. This is good work. This is meaningful for your life."
"So, for me, I am less romantic about it or sensual about it," the Sex and the City alum, 66, confessed of relationships. "I feel that it is continuing to work and push and progress and ask and reveal for as long as you're alive."
The blonde beauty also touched on intimacy, noting things in the bedroom change as you age.
"It's asking for what you want. It's showing what you want. Most men don't have a clue — not the anatomy. They know that. But what in particular works for you," Cattrall explained. "And most women, they're too nervous, too anxious, or they haven't done their homework to find out what feels good."
Making her preferences known is something the TV star mentioned in an interview earlier this month when chatting about taking on potential roles.
"I think the greatest place to negotiate from, whatever the situation, is from strength and self-knowledge," the Emmy nominee stated. "Also, at this point in my life I don’t want to be on a set and be unhappy. I want it to be on terms that are artistically fulfilling and also that I am happy."
Cattrall may have been hinting at the drama surrounding her feud with the Sex and the City cast, though as OK! reported, she will make a cameo in Season 2 of the spinoff series And Just Like That.
However, she didn't actually film with any of the women, as her only scene involves her on a phone call.
