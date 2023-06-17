Cynthia Nixon Admits 'And Just Like That...' Cast Would Have Been 'Walking Around on Eggshells' If Kim Cattrall Joined the Spinoff
Cynthia Nixon took a veiled jab at Kim Cattrall!
In a recent interview, the And Just Like That.. actress was asked about how filming the Sex and the City spinoff was without the presence of the blonde beauty, who has a known feud with costar Sarah Jessica Parker.
When queried on whether the "dynamic" on-set was "different" without Cattrall, the famous redhead replied, "Makes an enormous difference, that you're not walking around on eggshells with someone who's unhappy for reasons that are hard to even understand what they are."
Nixon, Parker, and Kristin Davis have all reprised their roles from the iconic '90s show, though Cattrall declined the opportunity.
"This is not something that we speak about, really, but I will try and address it really briefly," Nixon continued.
"Yes, it did feel very different. It felt very different also because we have these new amazing characters, and we're older, and our fictional children are now largely grown. Many things felt different," the Miranda Hobbes actress added.
"But the main thing that felt so great was that everybody who was there really wanted to be there. That's just the bottom line. We all love each other, we love our show, we wanted to do more of it. And we all wanted to be there," she explained, seemingly alluding that Cattrall may have had an attitude while they worked together on Sex and the City.
Recently, Cattrall made a cameo in one of the newest episodes for Season 2 of the spinoff, though she did not come face to face with any of her former coworkers. When Nixon asked if she had seen the 66-year-old's scene, she responded, "I read it in the script, but I haven't seen any of the episodes."
As OK! previously reported, while some Cattrall's former costars may not have been pleased with her reappearance, fans were overjoyed that Samantha Jones would grace their screens once again.
"Samantha made the show. Without her SATC is just a bunch of out of touch narcissists. Samantha was the only self-aware and compassionate character. Also the only funny one!" one user tweeted after Cattrall's cameo was announced, while another said, "I'll be so happy to see her, if even just for a minute. Show is not the same without her."
