Kim Cattrall Mourns The Loss Of Mother Gladys Shane Baugh — Read Her Tribute

Actress Kim Cattrall's mother, Gladys Shane Baugh, recently died at age 93, the star announced earlier this week.

On Tuesday, December 20, the Sex and the City alum took to social media, confirming the somber news with her 1.1 million followers.

"Shane Cattrall 1929 - 2022," Cattrall wrote alongside a series of sweet snaps depicting her and her late mother over the years. "Rest in peace Mum ❤️."