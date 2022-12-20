Kim Cattrall Mourns The Loss Of Mother Gladys Shane Baugh — Read Her Tribute
Actress Kim Cattrall's mother, Gladys Shane Baugh, recently died at age 93, the star announced earlier this week.
On Tuesday, December 20, the Sex and the City alum took to social media, confirming the somber news with her 1.1 million followers.
"Shane Cattrall 1929 - 2022," Cattrall wrote alongside a series of sweet snaps depicting her and her late mother over the years. "Rest in peace Mum ❤️."
Shortly after Cattrall broke the news of her mother's passing, several of her famous friends flocked to her comments section to offer support and condolences.
"She’s beautiful," wrote TV presenter Lisa Gilroy alongside a red heart emoji. "So sorry Kim."
"Sorry darling," added U.K.-based comic, Alan Carr. "Sending you lots of love ❤️."
"Oh Kim. My heart goes out to you," Canadian TV personality Christine Simpson commented. "Mums are the best. ❤️"
Cattrall's emotional post isn't the only time the Queer as Folk star has opened up about her love for her mother on social media. Back in March, the 66-year-old star took to Instagram with an adorable video of her mother singing in honor of Mother's Day in her home country of the United Kingdom.
"Happy UK Mother’s Day!" the actress wrote alongside the heartwarming video. "Our Mum serenading us. Does anyone recognize the jingle Mum is singing? She couldn’t remember. Your help appreciated," she continued, advising her followers to give their mothers "a big hug" in honor of the special occasion.
Months earlier, the Broadway staple shared yet another heartfelt post honoring her mother — this time as Baugh rang in yet another birthday earlier this spring.
"Happy 93rd Birthday Mum! 🎂" Cattrall wrote back in February alongside a series of selfies depicting the Sex and the City star alongside her mother. "You’ve seen it all and we’re lucky to still have you with us. ❤️"