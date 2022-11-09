Almost Done? Kim Kardashian Hands Over Last Declaration As Kanye West Divorce Finalization Looms
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are about to put the finishing touches on their divorce settlement. According to Radar, after the disgraced rapper finally handed over his preliminary declaration last month, The Kardashians star submitted her own final declaration of disclosure income and expense information to West.
The legal papers contain all of Kardashian's monthly expenses, showed her various sources of income and revealed any debts she may have. The fashion mogul forked over her preliminary declaration in the months after she officially filed for divorce in February 2021.
West, however, was originally not as cooperative in the divorce proceedings, taking close to two years to submit the initial documents and leaving Kardashian to beg a judge to grant a motion that would declare her legally single.
“Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between [Kanye] and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down," she stated in her motion to the judge in March 2022. “I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with [Kanye] since I filed for divorce in February 2021."
"I have requested several times that [Kanye] agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status. [He] has not responded to my request,” Kardashian noted. "[Kanye] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted."
The news of the former Hollywood power couple's divorce coming to a conclusion is a positive update as the "Heartless" rapper continues his path of self destruction with antisemitic remarks. As OK! previously reported, West's horrific behavior has even made parents on their son's soccer team concerned.
“Kim has been getting heat from the other parents at Saint’s soccer games and the consensus among the parents is that they do not want Kanye to be attending their kid’s games with the volatile hate that he has been spewing,” an insider revealed.
“Many of the families and kids are Jewish and they feel personally attacked by Kanye, which is most likely what caused the altercation at Saint’s soccer game. Kim feels helpless because she does not have any control over Kanye,” the source explained. “Kim really cannot tell Kanye to do anything because that will make him do the opposite.”