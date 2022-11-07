Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Nearing Divorce Finalization As Rapper Hands Over Final List Of Finances

Although their breakup was amicable at first, the fashion designer's mental stability has deteriorated, resulting in West not cooperating with Kardashian.

“I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with [Kanye] since I filed for divorce in February 2021. I have requested several times that [Kanye] agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status. [He] has not responded to my request," the reality star explained in her request to a judge to become legally declared single, which was granted in December 2021.