Exes Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Set to Attend White House Correspondents' Dinner Together After Messy Split

"Really looking forward to attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner. This will definitely be a highlight of my life and an incredible evening," Taylor said in a statement about going to the ceremony.

"I’m honored to have been invited to the White House Correspondents' Dinner!" Cartwright, 35, who announced her separation from the Vanderpump Rules OG, 44, in March, said. "This will be an unforgettable night and I’m so excited to be attending alongside so many amazing people."