Exes Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Set to Attend White House Correspondents' Dinner Together After Messy Split
Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are heading to Washington, D.C.!
Despite their dramatic split, the estranged couple will attend the swanky 2024 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner with the likes of President Joe Biden and other political figures.
"Really looking forward to attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner. This will definitely be a highlight of my life and an incredible evening," Taylor said in a statement about going to the ceremony.
"I’m honored to have been invited to the White House Correspondents' Dinner!" Cartwright, 35, who announced her separation from the Vanderpump Rules OG, 44, in March, said. "This will be an unforgettable night and I’m so excited to be attending alongside so many amazing people."
This is not the first time Bravo stars have made a splash at the infamous dinner. Last year, Lisa Vanderpump attended with Ariana Madix and Lala Kent in the aftermath of the Scandoval controversy. The hit reality series even got a shout-out during host Roy Wood Jr.'s speech when he compared Tucker Carlson to Tom Sandoval.
The Valley costars, who share 3-year-old son, Cruz, coming together for the joint appearance will be interesting as the two have not had the most amicable split.
"Once a woman hits her breaking point, it's like 'Done.' Something like clicked in my head, and I was like 'I need to step away from this situation. This is not healthy. This is not a good situation. My son deserves better. I deserve better,'" Cartwright said, explaining her reason for ending things with Taylor, whom she began dating in 2015.
During a recent episode of the VPR, the mother-of-one, who made a guest appearance, admitted their financial situation became a problem in their relationship. "I know whenever me and Jax were going through that where I was making more money for once, I could tell that was a shift for him," she told pal Scheana Shay. "We were fighting a lot because of that alone."
During an episode of their joint podcast, "When Reality Hits," Cartwright confirmed she and Taylor were taking time apart after tying the knot in 2019.
"On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times," the former SUR waitress explained. "Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."
Daily Mail spoke with Taylor and Cartwright.