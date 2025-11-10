Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian isn’t letting a setback ruin her week, as she posted some confident bikini shots from Kendall Jenner’s 30th birthday on social media.

In the first photo, Kardashian, 45, posed in a plunging charcoal-gray bikini top covered in tiny silver studs. She styled it with a matching bandana tied over her hair, serving a relaxed, racy getaway look. Her makeup was full glam — smoldering eyes, glossy lips and soft waves falling over her shoulders as she leaned toward the camera. Another picture showed her lounging outdoors with a dramatic mountain backdrop behind her. She leaned slightly forward, giving fans a close look at her cleavage and glowing skin. The peaceful setup hinted that she was enjoying a quiet escape.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam again.

These carefree pics landed right after she shared a more serious update the day before. As OK! previously reported, The Kardashians star has been deep in law school for six years, and she finally announced on November 8 whether she passed the bar once and for all. She had taken the California State Bar exam back in July after spending months studying nonstop.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram The mom-of-four shared bikini photos right after Kendall Jenner’s birthday party.

“Well…I’m not a lawyer yet, I just play a well-dressed one on TV,” the SKIMS founder, who currently plays divorce attorney Allura Grant on the Hulu legal drama All's Fair, admitted on her Instagram Stories. “Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar,” she added.

“No shortcuts, no giving up – just more studying and even more determination," the reality star noted. “Thank you to every who has supported and encouraged me along the way so far. Falling short isn’t failure – it’s fuel. I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivates me even more. Let’s Go!!!!!” Her legal path began in 2018 when she enrolled in the Law Office Study Program. She passed the baby bar in December 2021 after failing it three times — a required step for first-year students before moving on to the full bar exam.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian said she’s still committed to becoming a lawyer.

Kardashian recently came under fire after revealing she turns to AI for help with her studies. "I use it for legal advice. So, when I am needing to know the answer to a question, I’ll take a picture and snap it and put it in there," she told Vanity Fair. "They’re always wrong. It has made me fail tests all the time. And then I’ll get mad and yell at it and be like, 'You made me fail. Why did you this?' And it will talk back to me."

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian said she’s more motivated than ever to pass the bar.