Awkward! Kim Kardashian Was The Only One In Costume At Tracee Ellis Ross' Birthday Bash

"That time I showed to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn't a costume party!" the reality star, 42, captioned a selfie of the two from Sunday, October 30. "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful kind soul @traceeellisross."

In the pic, the mom-of-four is rocking blue skin, orange hair, green eyes and a blue skintight jumpsuit, while the Black-ish star, 50, donned a sparkly scarlet red number.