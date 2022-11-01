Awkward! Kim Kardashian Was The Only One In Costume At Tracee Ellis Ross' Birthday Bash
Oops! While Kim Kardashian nailed her Halloween look as Mystique from the X-Men franchise, she suffered a bit of embarrassment when she attended Tracee Ellis Ross' birthday bash in the outfit, as the shindig wasn't a costume party!
"That time I showed to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn't a costume party!" the reality star, 42, captioned a selfie of the two from Sunday, October 30. "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful kind soul @traceeellisross."
In the pic, the mom-of-four is rocking blue skin, orange hair, green eyes and a blue skintight jumpsuit, while the Black-ish star, 50, donned a sparkly scarlet red number.
While the makeup mogul's costume impressed on its own, she upped the ante by revealing two of her friends dressed up as X-Men characters as well: Olivia Pierson went as Magik while Natalie Halcro got dolled up as Selene.
KIM KARDASHIAN STALKER ARRESTED AFTER SCUFFLING WITH SECURITY NEAR REALITY STAR'S HIDDEN HILLS PROPERTY
Kardashian also had plenty of family fun celebrating the holiday, with each of her kids rocking a few different looks throughout the week.
It was just one week ago that Kardashian herself was celebrating a birthday, though due to the weather, she had to cancel her plans of attending Usher's concert in Las Vegas.
"Our plane couldn't land due to the wind so looks like our Carbone party and @usher isn't happening and we are headed back home," she captioned an Instagram Story on Saturday, October 22. In the end, the group of ladies decided to go to In-N-Out Burger to keep the festivities going.
Though the SKIMS designer didn't have a date with her, she's reportedly been in touch with ex Pete Davidson, 28, as a source claimed, "They do still talk a lot. They are good friends and laugh a lot."
As OK! reported, Kardashian is said to have visited the comedian, 28, in his home state earlier this month. Spilled the insider, "Pete visited Kim at her room and the next day Kim was seen sneaking out a back entrance of the hotel in a disguise and hopped in a waiting Escalade to visit Pete on Staten Island."