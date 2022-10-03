Kim Kardashian Agrees To $1.26 Million Settlement With SEC After 'Unlawfully Touting Crypto Security'

Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay $1.26 million in penalties, disgorgement and interest after charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a violation of crypto security anti-touting laws.

The 41-year-old's unlawful actions were revealed on Monday, October 3, in a press release by the SEC, stating, Kardashian touted “a crypto asset security offered and sold by EthereumMax without disclosing the payment she received for the promotion.”