Who Is Kim Kardashian's Mystery Man? Reality Star 'Has Her Eye' on 'Somebody Special,' Claims Insider
Is Kim Kardashian in for some summer lovin'?
The mom-of-four has remained single since she and Pete Davidson ended their romance in August 2022, but a source claimed Kardashian is now "interested in pursuing things" with a man whose identity has yet to be revealed.
"Kim isn’t officially dating anybody, but there is somebody who she’s interested in. So far, there have only been subtle flirtations between them, but they haven’t gone out yet," the source spilled to an outlet, noting that even if they do embark on a date, she "wants to keep it under the radar."
"She’s not ready to be seen out on a date with anybody for the time being because she doesn’t want to make it a big deal," the source explained of her hesitation to spill more details. "She knows once she’s seen on a date then things get blown out of proportion quickly, but there is somebody special she has her eye on, so she’s excited about where things could go."
Despite three failed marriages, the reality star, 42, recently confessed she'll never give up when it comes to finding the right guy.
"I'll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love, and definitely love sharing my life with someone and love creating a life with someone," she spilled on the May 22 episode of the "On Purpose With Jay Shetty" podcast, insisting she "definitely will take my time" dating around.
"I’ll always believe in love and always want that. I think that’s such a magical part of life. But I think I’m so comfortable taking my time to not rush it. There’s so much going on that I’m not lonely," emphasized the SKIMS creator. "I think that’s really important. I believe, I always believe. I think that whatever’s meant to be will be."
As OK! reported, the single star sparked romance buzz with Tom Brady after it was revealed she asked him for real estate advice, and though a source said she "really likes" the athlete, 45, the insider claimed things are just platonic.
