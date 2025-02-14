Kim Kardashian Fans Think She Looks Exactly Like Daughter Chicago in Hot Bikini Throwback Photo

Kim Kardashian's throwback photo had fans thinking she was twinning with her youngest daughter, Chicago.

On Thursday, February 13, the reality star dropped a throwback pic from 31 years ago, rocking a red string bikini with her cleavage on full display. While the sultry shot turned heads, fans were more focused on how much she looks like her third child.

Kim Kardashian and her daughter Chicago West are two peas in a pod!

View this post on Instagram

“I see Chicago in this picture. 😍,” a third added.

Another chimed in, writing, “Literally Chicago.”

Others couldn’t believe how young Kardashian was in the snap.

“She’s 14 here?!” one shocked fan asked, while another wrote, “Gorgeous then, gorgeous now 😍.”

“Kim said ‘Receipts?’ Here you go,” someone joked.

Clearing up the confusion, Kardashian later posted on her Instagram Story, “Summer 1994. 13 years old.”