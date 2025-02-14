Kim Kardashian Fans Think She Looks Exactly Like Daughter Chicago in Hot Bikini Throwback Photo
Kim Kardashian and her daughter Chicago West are two peas in a pod!
On Thursday, February 13, the reality star dropped a throwback pic from 31 years ago, rocking a red string bikini with her cleavage on full display. While the sultry shot turned heads, fans were more focused on how much she looks like her third child.
Kardashian, who shares North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West, had fans doing a double take.
“hi chi chi !!!” one follower commented, referencing Chicago’s nickname.
Another chimed in, writing, “Literally Chicago.”
“I see Chicago in this picture. 😍,” a third added.
Others couldn’t believe how young Kardashian was in the snap.
“She’s 14 here?!” one shocked fan asked, while another wrote, “Gorgeous then, gorgeous now 😍.”
“Kim said ‘Receipts?’ Here you go,” someone joked.
Clearing up the confusion, Kardashian later posted on her Instagram Story, “Summer 1994. 13 years old.”
Last month, the SKIMS founder also gave fans a peek at her mother-daughter bond while celebrating Chicago’s 7th birthday.
In the sweet snaps, Kardashian kept it casual in a muscle tee, while her mini-me rocked a pink SKIMS set.
"My twin soul baby girl Chi turns 7 today!" she gushed. "You are the cutest Hello Kitty loving, full of wonder sweet girl who loves your friends and family so much! We all love you so much! Happy Birthday my Chi Chi 💘."
The post had fans flooding the comments section — not just with birthday wishes but also with more twin talk.
"Chicago is SUCH a pretty girl. This is Kim's twin for sure. Happy Birthday," one wrote.
"SHE HAS KIM'S WHOLE FACE 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍," another pointed out.
"Twinninggggg 😍😍," a third added.
"Those eyes, those perfect teeth — she’s definitely your baby twin❤️," someone else commented.
"Chi Chi is the splitting image of her mom," another fan declared.
Kardashian's post came just as she subtly addressed her split from West in the latest season of The Kardashians.
During the February 13 episode, Khloé Kardashian opened up to Kim and Kris Jenner about reuniting with her ex-husband Lamar Odom for the first time in nearly a decade.
Khloé admitted she "got married way too quickly" but still had no regrets.
"That was the love of my life. And if it wasn’t for drugs, I know we would still be married 'til today," she said. "I know I picked the right person at that time. None of us knew he was on drugs until it was at least a year in. That’s what was so terrifying."
Kim, who divorced from Kanye in 2021 after six years of marriage, couldn’t help but relate.
"That’s the hardest part. I’ve been there," she told Khloé, seemingly referencing her own split from the singer. "When you don’t foresee something happening that really changes a person’s personality and then they’re not the same person and you can’t ever get that person back, but you can’t live with the new person. I get it."