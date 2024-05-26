Kim Kardashian 'Feels Like She's Such an Easy Target' After Being Booed at Tom Brady’s Roast: 'Unfair'
Is Kim Kardashian a human punching bag?
According to a source, after The Kardashians star was booed during her performance at Tom Brady’s roast on May 5, the Skims founder was apparently exhausted by all the criticism.
“Kim feels like she’s such an easy target at this point,” the insider shared.
“Kim’s Met Gala outfit got ripped to shreds, way more than others that she figured would be considered way inferior to hers,” they added, noting the reality TV personality’s appearance at the NYC event on May 6. “It’s just all so unfair as far as Kim sees it.”
As OK! previously reported, there were mixed reviews when it came to Kardashian’s presence at the NFL alum’s roast.
According to a new study conducted by Sportcasting.com, Kardashian lost a whopping 40,656 Instagram followers as of Thursday, May 9, just a few days after the special aired.
Not only did viewers find Kardashian’s behavior at the roast unsettling, but comedian Andrew Schulz also didn't hold back when he claimed the mom-of-four looked like a "robot … with no human aspect" while observing her at the show.
During a recent episode of his "Flagrant" podcast, Schulz described how the millionaire "sat with perfect posture for three hours straight" and seemed "disassociated" throughout the entirety of the evening.
"[She] smiled, laughed. I’ve never seen anything like that. Completely unaffected," the 40-year-old continued.
"Even when she was up there, they were kind of booing her," he added. "It didn’t make her smile. It didn’t make her sad. It was nothing."
While Schulz wasn’t very impressed by Kardashian, comedian Nikki Glaser gushed over how well the brunette beauty did while recounting texts between them.
"Kim Kardashian DM’d me on the way in," Glaser revealed on a recent episode of Jake Johnson and Gareth Reynolds’ "We're Here to Help Podcast."
"She said you killed it on the roast," the 39-year-old shared. "And I wrote back, ‘Kim, OMG, I was trying to make eye contact with you every chance I could to mouth to you 'You f-------- killed it, girl,' which was no surprise after your SNL monologue, which was elite. You are so talented. Thank you so much for writing to me.'"
Kardashian replied: "Aww thanks, and YOU KILLED IT, I don't know how you do this; it’s abuse, lol."
The host then told Glaser to reach out the celeb, however, she said, "I didn't get the vibe that Kim wanted to hang."
Star reported on the sources claims about Kardashian's haters.