Kim Kardashian Acted Like a 'Robot With No Human Aspect' During Tom Brady Roast, Reveals Andrew Schulz

Kim Kardashian's appearance at Tom Brady's is still leaving people unsettled more than one week after the special aired live on Netflix on Sunday, May 5.

Andrew Schulz didn't hold back when it came to commenting on the Hulu reality star's controversial outing to The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, as the comedian compared Kardashian to a "robot … with no human aspect" after observing her at the show — where he also took to the podium for an act of his own.