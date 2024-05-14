Kim Kardashian Acted Like a 'Robot With No Human Aspect' During Tom Brady Roast, Reveals Andrew Schulz
Kim Kardashian's appearance at Tom Brady's is still leaving people unsettled more than one week after the special aired live on Netflix on Sunday, May 5.
Andrew Schulz didn't hold back when it came to commenting on the Hulu reality star's controversial outing to The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, as the comedian compared Kardashian to a "robot … with no human aspect" after observing her at the show — where he also took to the podium for an act of his own.
During a recent episode of his "Flagrant" podcast, Schulz described his first-hand analysis of Kardashian's surprise appearance, claiming she "sat with perfect posture for three hours straight" and seemed "disassociated" throughout the entirety of the evening.
"[She] smiled, laughed. I’ve never seen anything like that. Completely unaffected," the Guy Code alum, 40, said of Kardashian, 43.
"Even when she was up there, they were kind of booing her," Schulz continued of the infamously viral moment the SKIMS co-founder was met with boos upon taking the stage. "It didn’t make her smile. It didn’t make her sad. It was nothing."
Schulz recalled Kardashian maintaining a "striking, perfectly symmetrical" composure in reaction to getting booed — though Netflix later edited the negative hollering from the audience in the recorded version of the special available on the streaming platform.
While Kardashian kept it cool, Schulz accused the rest of the crowd of acting like they were at a "Buffalo Bills tailgate," revealing one attendee even yelled out a curse word in the middle of the brunette bombshell's monologue.
"Kim’s up there doing her set and then this guy in the stands, out of nowhere, just goes, 'B----!' It was as if he had been holding it in for a whole minute and he just couldn’t hold it anymore," the podcast host shared.
"Just seeing Kim Kardashian on stage for three minutes was too much for him to hold it in," Schulz quipped.
After the roast, Schulz took to Instagram to reflect on his participation and expressed gratitude for being included in the show alongside other top-dog comedians in the industry.
"The Tom Brady roast was sensational. Honestly, I was shocked. Asking football players to read LIVE sounds like a recipe for disaster. But they brought the f------ house down," he captioned a teaser of his part of the special. "Everyone took part in the great American tradition of humbling our heroes. No one got sensitive. Everyone played ball."
Schulz went on to congratulate Kevin Hart for his "masterful hosting" and applauded Nikki Glaser and Tony Hinchcliffe for demolish[ing] their sets.
"Also Ben Affleck did something. Not sure what it was. But it was something," Schulz quipped. "Genuinely an awesome night and an honor to be a part of."