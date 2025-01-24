Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Hot Physique in New SKIMS Valentine's Day Collection Apparel: Photos
Kim Kardashian is flaunting her hot body once again!
The reality mogul took to Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 23, to show off her flawless figure in sizzling pieces from the new SKIMS Valentine’s Day collection.
In one snap, Kardashian rocked a limited-edition Cherry Blossom Lipstick pink triangle bralette with a playful red lipstick print, paired with matching shorts. She then switched it up with a baby pink lingerie set featuring a ruffled-waist bra and panties, layering it with a cozy cardigan in the same hue.
Turning up the heat, Kardashian stunned in the Platinum Heart Breaker cropped corset made from luxurious velvet, which featured a hearts pattern and vintage-inspired boning. She completed the look with a matching velvet lace panties. Finally, the SKIMS founder wowed fans in a curve-hugging teddy one-piece with the same romantic prints.
While the SKIMS Valentine’s collection featured sultry items like fuzzy handcuffs and “dare dice,” it also includes family-friendly options, including printed pajamas, loungewear and even pieces for kids and pets.
The campaign also enlisted BLACKPINK’s Rosé as a model, with Kim praising her in a press release. “This collection is romantic, fun, and full of personality, and Rosé captured that beautifully," the reality starlet said.
The Valentine’s line, boasting over 100 pieces, coincides with a limited-time SKIMS pop-up in NYC.
But it hasn’t been all love for Kardashian this week.
According to Socially Powerful, an influencer marketing agency, Kardashian lost nearly 150,000 Instagram followers after sharing a photo of First Lady Melania Trump.
The controversial snap, showing the model in a wide-brimmed hat at her husband Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday, January 20, also cost Kim over 9,500 followers on X (formerly Twitter).
Notably, her stepfather Caitlyn Jenner showed support to Donald via social media shortly after his swearing-in ceremony, writing, “Congratulations Mr. President. Thanks be to God! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸.”
“The vibe has shifted so hard,” one X user commented, while another added, “She’s an a-- kisser 💋🍑.”
“She is friends with Ivanka [Trump], so why is this a surprise?” someone else said, referring to Donald's eldest daughter.
Other users didn't hold back, with one writing, “P--- star showing love to another p--- star,” while another called her “the biggest clout chaser there is.”
Fans also resurfaced photos of Kim, her ex-husband Kanye West and Caitlyn posing with Donald and Ivanka, with one commenter pointing out, “‘The vibe shift’? This family has been right-wing forever. What shift?”
Although Kim is widely perceived as a Democrat, she leveraged her long-standing friendship with Ivanka to appeal to the president, successfully advocating for the commutation of Alice Marie Johnson's life sentence. Johnson, a Black woman, who had been convicted for a nonviolent drug offense.
The Kardashians star continued her activism by joining discussions at the White House on clemency and prison reform, strengthening her professional collaboration with the Donald’s administration during his previous presidency.