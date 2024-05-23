Kim Kardashian Accused of Using Gypsy Rose Blanchard for 'Relevancy' After Ex-Prisoner Appears on New Season of Family's Reality Show
We were not expecting to see Gypsy Rose Blanchard in Season 5 of The Kardashians!
The Hulu reality series premiered the first episode of its latest season on Thursday, May 23, and revealed the ex-prisoner and convicted second-degree murderer as a shocking surprise guest.
In a preview for what's in store for future episodes of the drama-filled show, Blanchard— who was locked away for plotting the 2015 killing of her troubled mother, Dee Dee Blanchard — could be seen opening the door for Kim Kardashian.
Upon welcoming the SKIMS co-founder inside of her home, Kim greeted Gypsy with a hug, though the rest was cut out, leaving fans on their toes as to what comes next.
The Munchausen by proxy abuse victim, 32, uploaded the preview to her TikTok profile alongside the caption: "Surprise! 😉 This was such an honor to talk about prison reform with Kim K. She is a lovely person💗."
Kim has been working toward improving prisons, fighting for the release of allegedly innocent prisoners and protesting the death penalty for at least five years now. Gypsy certainly has a story to tell after spending almost a decade behind bars and being falsely portrayed as a cancer-stricken, wheelchair-bound child throughout roughly the first 20 years of her life due to her mother's attention-seeking disease.
- Kim Kardashian Unbothered After Caitlyn Jenner Called Her 'Calculated' in 'House of Kardashian' Docuseries
- Kim Kardashian 'Unbothered' by Taylor Swift Diss Track and Tom Brady Roast Booing: 'She Truly Doesn't Care'
- Kim Kardashian Acted Like a 'Robot With No Human Aspect' During Tom Brady Roast, Reveals Andrew Schulz
While the collaboration made sense to some, countless social media users appeared annoyed, as they felt the Kardashians were using Gypsy to benefit their own publicity and ratings for their Hulu show.
"The Kardashians hanging with people for relevancy never gets old," one critic complained, as another accused the famous family of clinging to anyone for clout.
A third hater said, "the Kardashians will milk whoever is viral at the moment for relevancy," while a fourth called for the world to "stop turning" Gypsy "into a celebrity."
Gypsy previously expressed interest in working with Kim following the former inmate's release from prison in December 2023.
"It would be cool," the Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star admitted to Extra earlier this year. "She has that huge platform for prison reform, and I have been in prison! So having those two elements I think we could do some good in the world!"
Elsewhere in the January interview, Gypsy said she felt her 10-year prison sentence — which she served 85 percent of — was a justified amount of time for the crime she committed.
"I was in prison for eight and a half years. I think my sentence was fair. I take it as a learning experience," she explained.
"I did something wrong, and I take accountability for that," Gypsy declared.