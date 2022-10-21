Sister Sweetness! Kim Kardashian's Famous Family Send Birthday Wishes To SKIMS Mogul
Keeping up with the sweet birthday sentiments!
Multi-hyphenate star Kim Kardashian rang in her 42nd birthday on Friday, October 21, a milestone celebration marked by several members of her brood on social media, including Kar-Jenner matriarch, Kris Jenner.
“Happy birthday to my beautiful Kimberly!!!!” Kris wrote alongside a cute video depicting Kim and her sisters as children. “You are still my little girl and at the same time you are the strongest woman I know,” the mom-of-six continued, commending Kim’s “incredible grace” and ability to serve as an “amazing example of strength and calm through anything.”
“You are an amazing mommy, daughter, granddaughter, auntie, sister, cousin and friend. You love so hard, you are so kind, loyal, supportive, smart, funny, creative, resilient, respectful of everyone and truly the most beautiful woman inside and out!” she continued. “You live life to the fullest and you make sure every single person you love in your life is ok and is taken care of. Thank you for bringing me so much joy and happiness and for loving me the way you do.”
Kim’s beloved “momager” wasn’t the only one to mark the SKIMS mogul turning the big 4-2. Kim’s eldest daughter, North, also took to social media with a sweet birthday wish for her famous mama, sharing a hilarious clip of the pair dramatically lip-syncing to “Remember” by Becky Hill and David Guetta.
“Moms birthday tik tok 🥳,” the 9-year-old social media maven captioned the video posted to her and Kim’s joint TikTok account.
Kim’s famous sisters also got in on the fun, offering heartfelt birthday messages of their own. As Kim’s older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, took to her Instagram Story with a reposted collage of several adorable photos of the pair as little girls, Khloé Kardashian shared a series of sweet snaps depicting her and her sibling over the decades.
“Happy birthday Keeks! My brave, remarkably resilient sister, happy birthday!” read part of Khloé’s heartfelt message.
“Life doesn’t get easier or more forgiving we simply become more resilient and, in my opinion, you are the poster child of resilience,” the Good American mogul explained. “So thank you for birthdays because you have gotten stronger, wiser, braver, more vocal with your beliefs. You have managed to become kinder and gentler the more years that have gone by. I thought people got grumpier the older that they became, but you have become more self-aware, loving and patient.”
Khloé concluded her emotional caption by touting her sister’s character. “Every single blessing you have in your life you are incredibly deserving of,” she said, “and I pray that your blessings continuously rain upon you. To one of the most spectacular and extraordinary humans I know, cheers my stunning sister! I love you my soulmate (and my swole-Mate).”
Though Kim’s half-sister Kendall Jenner had yet to commemorate the occasion, her youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, kept her birthday wishes short and sweet, reposting a snap of the two originally posted to her Kylie Cosmetics account.
“I love you @kimkardashian,” the makeup maven captioned the cute selfie, shared with her more than 372 million followers.
