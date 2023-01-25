Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable As She Barely Wears Any Makeup In Latest TikTok — Watch!
Is that you, Kim Kardashian? The star, who typically looks glammed up, kept it au naturel in her latest TikTok video.
"My first tik tok without North. I’m feeling myself!" the 42-year-old captioned the video of herself wearing a white tank top and jeans as she did her skincare routine in the bathroom.
Later on, the reality star sipped her coffee as she looked at the camera.
Kardashian's face looked dewy as she applied a product, and it looked like she was hardly wearing any makeup.
Of course, people loved seeing the makeup mogul — who shares North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with ex Kanye West — live her best life.
One person wrote, "yessss Kim u look so stunning," while another said, "KIIIIM you’re slaying today ❤️."
A third person added, "Yess Kim in her solo posting era 👏."
As OK! previously reported, it doesn't seem like Kardashian is bothered by West's latest move: getting married to Bianca Censori.
On Thursday, January 19, the mom-of-four uploaded some sexy snaps, writing, "happy era."
The "Heartless" singer, 45, who split from Kardashian in 2021, and Censori, who has worked as an architectural designer for his Yeezy brand for several years, tied the knot in a secret ceremony — but no marriage certificate was signed, a.k.a. the union is not legally binding — on Thursday, January 12.
After the news made headlines, Kardashian seemingly responded via social media.
"Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into the goat," read the first post on her Instagram Story. "Keep doing you."
North even joined Censori and West for lunch earlier this week — something that did not make Kardashian happy.
“Kim hates her. [She] has a bad opinion of her,” an insider said of her dynamic with Censori.
“This woman has done stuff to make herself look like Kim," the source continued. “It’s already a nightmare co-parenting with [Kanye]; this is just another wrench.”