Kim Kardashian Gets Intensely Mixed Reactions for 'Whiny' and 'Iconic' 'American Horror Story' Acting
Will Kim Kardashian ever be contending for an Oscar?
Some American Horror Story fans were not falling in love with the SKIMS founder in her role as Siobhan Corbyn during the Season 12 premiere of the new installment of the scary series "Delicate," on Wednesday, September 20. However, others were enthralled by her dive into acting!
"Kim sucks at acting. Why is she on this? Ruined it for me," one person wrote on Twitter, slamming Kardashian's performance. "I'm not into Kim at all," a second social media user agreed.
"She's so whiny!" another unimpressed viewer wrote below an Instagram clip of Kardashian, 42, on the FX series. "The true horror is Kim acting," an additional person chimed in.
Despite some people dragging the performance, others attempted to give The Kardashians star the benefit of the doubt. "There wasn't a lot of acting necessary," one person penned on Twitter of Kardashian playing Emma Roberts' character's publicist. "She could draw from her real life experiences," another threw in.
However, on the other side of the internet, audiences raved about Kardashian's "iconic" acting debut — especially her opening line. "Tell them to suck my c---," the reality star said with ease during her first moments on camera.
"Kim Kardashian did her thing. She had the odds stacked against her, but she was really giving actress. Props to you," one person gushed on Twitter, while someone added, "Wait a minute ... Kim is actually eating on #AHS" while another said, "Kim K out acting everyone was the biggest shock so far."
While the public cannot seem to make up their minds about the fashion mogul's latest venture, her costars on set seemed to love Kardashian. Zachary Quinto, who is also on the current season of the Ryan Murphy hit, praised the new actress.
"I did a cameo on this season of American Horror Story, and I got to meet her," the Star Trek actor said of his first impression of Kardashian. "She was so lovely and warm."
Quinto, who is a highly seasoned thespian, also noted how natural the businesswoman was on screen. "She seemed really in her element," he said, applauding her new challenge. "I really look forward to seeing this season because I think she's gonna do a wonderful job."
Kardashian also got praise from the show's creator after it was announced in April that she would join the cast.
"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done," Murphy said in a statement.
