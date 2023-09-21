OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kim Kardashian
OK LogoNEWS

Kim Kardashian Gets Intensely Mixed Reactions for 'Whiny' and 'Iconic' 'American Horror Story' Acting

kimkardashian fx pp
Source: FX
By:

Sep. 21 2023, Published 12:11 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Will Kim Kardashian ever be contending for an Oscar?

Some American Horror Story fans were not falling in love with the SKIMS founder in her role as Siobhan Corbyn during the Season 12 premiere of the new installment of the scary series "Delicate," on Wednesday, September 20. However, others were enthralled by her dive into acting!

Article continues below advertisement
kimkardashian poster
Source: mega/FX

Kim Kardashian received mixed reviews for her 'AHS' performance.

"Kim sucks at acting. Why is she on this? Ruined it for me," one person wrote on Twitter, slamming Kardashian's performance. "I'm not into Kim at all," a second social media user agreed.

"She's so whiny!" another unimpressed viewer wrote below an Instagram clip of Kardashian, 42, on the FX series. "The true horror is Kim acting," an additional person chimed in.

Article continues below advertisement
kimkardashian fx
Source: FX

Kim Kardashian as Siobhan Corbyn with co-star Emma Roberts.

Despite some people dragging the performance, others attempted to give The Kardashians star the benefit of the doubt. "There wasn't a lot of acting necessary," one person penned on Twitter of Kardashian playing Emma Roberts' character's publicist. "She could draw from her real life experiences," another threw in.

However, on the other side of the internet, audiences raved about Kardashian's "iconic" acting debut — especially her opening line. "Tell them to suck my c---," the reality star said with ease during her first moments on camera.

Article continues below advertisement
kimkardashian mega
Source: mega

Some praised Kim Kardashian's performance as 'iconic.'

"Kim Kardashian did her thing. She had the odds stacked against her, but she was really giving actress. Props to you," one person gushed on Twitter, while someone added, "Wait a minute ... Kim is actually eating on #AHS" while another said, "Kim K out acting everyone was the biggest shock so far."

While the public cannot seem to make up their minds about the fashion mogul's latest venture, her costars on set seemed to love Kardashian. Zachary Quinto, who is also on the current season of the Ryan Murphy hit, praised the new actress.

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian
Article continues below advertisement
kimkardashian
Source: mega

Kim Kardashian was praised by costar Zachary Quinto and the show's creator, Ryan Murphy.

"I did a cameo on this season of American Horror Story, and I got to meet her," the Star Trek actor said of his first impression of Kardashian. "She was so lovely and warm."

Quinto, who is a highly seasoned thespian, also noted how natural the businesswoman was on screen. "She seemed really in her element," he said, applauding her new challenge. "I really look forward to seeing this season because I think she's gonna do a wonderful job."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

Kardashian also got praise from the show's creator after it was announced in April that she would join the cast.

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done," Murphy said in a statement.

People conducted the interview with Quinto about Kardashian on AHS.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.