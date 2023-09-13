OK Magazine
Kim Kardashian Goes Sheer at NYFW Dinner as Kanye West and Bianca Censori Continue to Cause Controversy in Italy: Photos

By:

Sep. 13 2023, Published 11:29 a.m. ET

Kim Kardashian got all dolled up for a night out during New York Fashion Week.

On Tuesday, September 12, the mom-of-four swung by the Kering Foundation's 2nd Annual Caring for Women dinner in a glittery pale pink floor-length gown.

kim kardashian skips vmas attend nyfw glittery pink gown photos
Kim Kardashian was pretty in pink for a dinner on Tuesday, September 12.

The sheer frock, which sat atop nude bodysuit, featured long sleeves and a train, and Kardashian styled her long dark tresses in loose waves.

The SKIMS founder was in good company at the shindig, which was also attended by Olivia Wilde, Nicole Kidman and Linda Evangelista.

kim kardashian skips vmas attend nyfw glittery pink gown photos
Kim Kardashian is currently single.

Meanwhile, ex-husband Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori continue to make headlines overseas in Italy.

The pair has been turning heads due to Censori's see-through outfits, but things took a serious turn when they were caught having an intimate NSFW moment on a boat. The incident resulted in the couple — who unofficially tied the knot without a marriage license in January — being banned from the boats.

kim kardashian nyfw dinner kanye west bianca censori controversy italy photos
West and Censori never obtained a marriage license when they held a wedding earlier this year.

Their outlandish behavior has Kardashian concerned, especially for the sake of the four chidlren they share together: daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 5, as well as sons Saint West, 7, and Psalm, 4 .

"Kim's been so worried about the new pics that have come out with Bianca — like how will she explain it all to the kids?" an insider spilled to a news outlet.

"She's embarrassed and worried for him — he's wandering around barefoot with champagne in the street, something clearly isn't right," they said of the Yeezy designer's questionable behavior, which also involved walking around barefoot.

While one insider claimed the reality star felt bad for Censori out of fear the rapper was morphing her into his "puppet," another source insisted Censori enjoys being ogled by her man.

"Kanye loves to see her in see-through bodysuits, crop tops and thongs. She’s going along because she wants to please him. She’s very much a willing participant in this and likes to flaunt what she’s got," the insider explained. "And Kanye’s encouraging her to."

