Kim Kardashian Goes Sheer at NYFW Dinner as Kanye West and Bianca Censori Continue to Cause Controversy in Italy: Photos

Their outlandish behavior has Kardashian concerned, especially for the sake of the four chidlren they share together: daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 5, as well as sons Saint West, 7, and Psalm, 4 .

"Kim's been so worried about the new pics that have come out with Bianca — like how will she explain it all to the kids?" an insider spilled to a news outlet.

"She's embarrassed and worried for him — he's wandering around barefoot with champagne in the street, something clearly isn't right," they said of the Yeezy designer's questionable behavior, which also involved walking around barefoot.