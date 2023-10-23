Meghan Markle 'Desperately Needs' Her Rumored Alliance With Kim Kardashian
Rumors have been circulating that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in talks with Kris Jenner about appearing on The Kardashians, and royal experts think if this were to happen, their proximity to reality TV fame could ultimately rehabilitate their image.
Kinsey Schofield discussed the impact working with the Kar-Jenner clan could have on the Sussexes.
The commentator claimed the Suits star "desperately needs" the spotlight that comes with having proximity to the famous brood.
The journalist later noted that the former actress could learn a lot from Kim Kardashian and her ability to juggle a variety of interests and careers, as well as her unique way of taking control of the narrative.
"But of course, for Meghan, it's going to be a total win because Kim Kardashian is one of the most powerful women in Hollywood," Schofield explained. "She desperately needs that friendship."
"It's no coincidence that the Kardashians all move in the same circles as Meghan's new circle," she continued.
An anonymous source previously stated that if the Sussexes made an appearance on the Hulu show, it would be profitable for both camps.
"It's just a slam dunk for the two families to team up, but Kris doesn't want to push too aggressively, too soon," the insider revealed. "Even if it's just a cameo, that's a huge win for Kris, the business side is now in motion and looking very lucrative."
This wouldn't be the first time critics wondered if the Sussexes' proximity to the Kardashians would tank their approval rating. OK! previously reported an entertainment professional suggested that collaborating with the wealthy siblings and their famous "momager" could help Meghan build a platform online.
"Not if she wants to be famous. Sure, the Kardashians are tacky, but that family is an entertainment juggernaut," the source told a publication. "Meghan will certainly want to be aligned with them, especially if she wants to make a splash on the social networks.”
"Meghan is having her moment in the sun, but the Kardashians have been going for over 15 years now," they continued. "If Meghan is being seen at events with them in L.A. then it’s probably not too big a leap before they get her to sign a release and be on camera, even briefly. That is how those shows work."
Over her decades in the limelight, Kardashian has been able to pivot from being Paris Hilton's assistant to one of the most notable names in Hollywood. Meghan and Harry have been at the center of scrutiny, which is something that Kardashian has used to her advantage.
In an interview on The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations, the SKIMS founder admitted that the judgment pushed her to develop her massive empire.
"I definitely always took the doubt as motivation. I always felt and still do always feel a bit insecure about it," the mother-of-four confessed. "Confident in the brand. I love creating a brand, and launching a brand, and the whole process of it."
Schofield was quoted by GB News.