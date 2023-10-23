Meghan Markle 'Desperately Needs' Her Rumored Alliance With Kim Kardashian

This wouldn't be the first time critics wondered if the Sussexes' proximity to the Kardashians would tank their approval rating. OK! previously reported an entertainment professional suggested that collaborating with the wealthy siblings and their famous "momager" could help Meghan build a platform online.

"Not if she wants to be famous. Sure, the Kardashians are tacky, but that family is an entertainment juggernaut," the source told a publication. "Meghan will certainly want to be aligned with them, especially if she wants to make a splash on the social networks.”

"Meghan is having her moment in the sun, but the Kardashians have been going for over 15 years now," they continued. "If Meghan is being seen at events with them in L.A. then it’s probably not too big a leap before they get her to sign a release and be on camera, even briefly. That is how those shows work."