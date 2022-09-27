'I Really Just Need To Be By Myself': Kim Kardashian Admits She's 'Not Ready' To Date Again
Kim Kardashian will not be dipping her toes into the dating pool anytime soon.
The makeup mogul made it clear that she's not looking for a significant other following her break up with boyfriend-of-nine-months Pete Davidson. During Kardashian's appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday, September 26, she candidly discussed who she ultimately sees herself with.
"Absolutely no one," admitted Kardashian, who has a dating history that includes athletes, rappers and a comedian.
KANYE WEST APOLOGIZES TO EX-WIFE KIM KARDASHIAN FOR 'ANY STRESS THAT I HAVE CAUSED'
Kelly Ripa advised the SKIMS founder to "stay off dating apps," though that wasn't a thought in Kardashian's mind, as she replied, it "wasn't even an option" for her.
Ripa then offered: "You need a titan of industry. That's what you need. That is what you are, and that is what you need. It's a very small field but he's out there, sitting here, watching this."
Despite admitting she would be open to dating a doctor or scientist — joking: "So maybe a bunch of attorneys or scientists would reach out" after her interview — Kardashian emphasized, "I'm just not ready."
However, when Kardashian is ready to get back out there, she has an idea of the kind of set up she is looking for.
"I think it would have to be something set up at a friend's house," she told hosts Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. "Something very chill. Nowhere out in public. I just want chill."
"I'm not looking for anything," Kardashian then doubled down. "I think I really just need to be by myself and focus and finish school. And spend time with my kids."
Following Kardashian's publicized split from Kanye West after nearly seven years of marriage in February 2021, the reality star sparked a romance with the Saturday Night Live alum at the end of last year. Amid the unlikely couple's relationship, the Donda rapper often took aim at both the mother of his children and her then-boyfriend online.
YIKES! ANNA WINTOUR SNUBS KIM KARDASHIAN IN ORDER TO GREET SARAH JESSICA PARKER AT FENDI SHOW
From rapping in a song about beating the 28-year-old up to claiming The Kardashians star has been keeping their children from him, West didn't shy away from airing out the coparents' dirty laundry, which seemed to take a toll on Kardashian and Davidson's short-lived relationship.
Staten Island talk show host Johnny Potenza recently dished that "Kim [having] too much baggage for [Pete]" was what caused the two to break up. “She’s 20 years older, she has four kids and she was married to Kanye West who was always making trouble for them."
West has since apologized to the brunette beauty "for any stress that I have caused" in a recent interview.