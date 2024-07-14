Kim Kardashian Still 'Sees an Opportunity' to Date Odell Beckham Jr. in Order to 'Take Some of That Thunder Away' From Rival Taylor Swift: Source
Does Kim Kardashian have her eyes set on Odell Beckham Jr. for the wrong reasons?
Though the pair's romance fizzled, a source claimed the reality star, 43, is interested in potentially rekindling things.
“She sees an opportunity,” dished a source. “Specifically, Kim wants the over-thetop fame that dating an NFL player has brought Taylor Swift!”
“It’d be a win-win for Kim. She gets him back and takes some of that thunder away from Taylor," the source explained, referring to Swift's romance with football star Travis Kelce.
As OK! previously reported, Kardashian, who split from Kanye West in 2021, wasn't with the football star, 31, for long before they called things off. However, it seemed like she was enjoying being on her own.
"Kim has really not been single in so long," another source shared. "Not really since her divorce. She was always talking to someone, if not seriously dating them."
Not only did the makeup mogul's relationship status make waves this year, but when the pop star, 34, released her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, one song stuck out to everyone: "thanK you aIMee," which spells out Kardashian's first name.
The two stars have been embroiled in a feud for quite some time.
It all started when the Skims founder's ex-husband West wrote disrespectful lyrics about the "Cruel Summer" songstress in his 2016 track "Famous," where he called her a "b-----."
The rapper, 47, claimed he asked Swift for her approval, but she denied that specific lyric was shown to her. An unedited clip of a call between West and Swift was later released, showing that the blonde babe was right all along.
In the new bop, she sings: "And it wasn't a fair fight / Or a clean kill each time that Aimee stompеd across my grave / And then she wrotе headlines / In the local paper, laughing at each baby step I'd take."
Swift also revealed how that ordeal made her feel.
"You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar," she told TIME. "That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before."
However, Kardashian isn't sweating the drama.
"Kim respects Taylor as an artist but doesn’t have a strong desire to settle their differences right now," a source claimed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Life & Style spoke to the first source.