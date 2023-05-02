Awkward! Kim Kardashian & Ex Pete Davidson Risk Run-In at 2023 Met Gala After Reality Star Sobs Over Comedian
Uh oh! There's nothing like the Met Gala to bring exes together.
Kim Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson both arrived to the extravagant evening at similar times, prompting social media users to beg for a face-to-face encounter between the former flames.
Kardashian arrived in a dazzling pearl design alongside her sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, while Davidson showed up solo just a few minutes prior.
The Jenner sisters also paid tribute to the Met Gala's theme, honoring the late Karl Lagerfeld, as the Kylie Cosmetics founder donned a red gown beneath a red and blue overcoat. Her model sibling showed off her stunning legs in a black shimmering long sleeve leotard.
The Saturday Night Live alum opted for a black bucket hat and a matching onyx blazer layered over a patterned blue and black shirt.
Fans of the exes quickly noticed the stars' similar arrival times and started predicting the possibility of a forced reconciliation.
"Manifesting a Pete & Kim interaction STAT #MetGala," one person wrote on Twitter, while another added, "praying for a Kim and Pete reunion tonight."
"I see Kim. Knew the rumors were a lie," a third user admitted in regard to speculation the SKIMS founder had been snubbed by the exclusive event, noting, "but why Pete entering right before her…hmmm my theory has always been they are still secretly together."
"Pete was on the carpet and then Kim and Kylie showed up and he's nowhere to be found #MetGala," a fourth individual tweeted.
This year's Met Gala resurfaces painful reminders of Kardashian and Davidson stepping out as a couple to last year's night of honor, and comes just days after The Kardashians 3 Hulu trailer exposed footage of the mother-of-four seemingly sobbing over her split from The King of Staten Island actor.
The teaser for Season 3 — which is set for release on Thursday, May 25 — started off by Kardashian admitting she didn't "even know where we left off" during the season prior.
When producers reminded the socialite she was still in a relationship at the time, Kardashian quickly replied, "damn."
"Things change really quickly," she continued inside of the confessional, before the scene transitioned into the ex-wife of Kanye West breaking down in tears over her breakup from Davidson.
"No, I'm not OK," Kardashian expressed to her sister Khloé Kardashian before crying uncontrollably. "I'm having such a hard day."