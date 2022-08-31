Kim Kardashian Has Once Again Been Caught In A Photoshop Fail

KIM KARDASHIAN 'MORTIFIED' BY BACKLASH FROM 'UNSYMPATHETIC' FANS AFTER URGING WOMAN TO JUST GET 'UP & WORK'

Attentive TikTok creator Caroline Charlotte Ross explained there was a shocking difference in the appearance of the reality star's neckline. “Kim K is notorious for Photoshopping out her traps,” the photographer said. “Why? I don’t know, maybe it makes her neck look smaller?”