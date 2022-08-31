Kim Kardashian Has Once Again Been Caught In A Photoshop Fail
Kim Kardashian has been caught red-handed once again.
On August 16, Kardashian, 41, posted a seemingly normal photo of herself drinking out of a wine glass with a straw while wearing a nude pair of Beats by Kim earbuds. As laid back as the image appears, fans and critics noticed something off about the Selfie author's appearance.
Attentive TikTok creator Caroline Charlotte Ross explained there was a shocking difference in the appearance of the reality star's neckline. “Kim K is notorious for Photoshopping out her traps,” the photographer said. “Why? I don’t know, maybe it makes her neck look smaller?”
"When we zoom in, we can see that the water pattern behind her here has been warped. Using the liquify tool Photoshop, I'm going to now show you what it would look like without the Photoshopping applied to it," Ross shared. "As you can see, the water reflection in the background starts to look a lot more natural as well, we don't have that warped effect."
She also included comparative content to emphasize the drastic changes made. "We also have a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot to compare as well," the creative said.
"Here's the photo that they released," Caroline added as she discussed the shots. "Here is the corrected version. Check out the water patterns in the background."
This isn't the first time Kardashian's editing has made headlines, as last April, the SKIMS founder faced backlash for editing her legs. After going viral for the significant difference in sizing, the businesswoman deleted her post.
Plus, as OK! previously reported, Kardashian once photoshopped her niece, True, 4, into an image with her daughter, Chicago, 4, during a trip to Disney Land. Though she tried to act innocent, fans noticed the harsh lining surrounding True and assumed the toddler was edited into the image.
It was later revealed that the initial photo was of Chicago and Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi, 4.
Khloé Kardashian, 38, accidentally revealed the swap in an episode of The Kardashians. "Welllppp I f**ked this one up. Anyways….. let’s focus on something else," Khloé told her followers in an April 12 tweet after one user jokingly wrote, "Disney photoshop conspiracy theory is back."