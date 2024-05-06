Ana Navarro Says Tom Brady's Roast Was 'Tacky' for Joking About Gisele Bündchen: 'Go Make Your Money Elsewhere'
The ladies of The View were not fans of Tom Brady's roast.
During the Monday, May 6, episode of the ABC talk show, Whoopi Goldberg asked the women on the panel if they would subject themselves to people making jokes at their expense in front of a live audience just like the ex-NFL star, 46, did for The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady.
Ana Navarro made it clear she would agree to be the subject of a roast for the right price but called out how Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, should have been left out of the sarcastic remarks.
"If I were getting paid what he was probably getting paid — he was an executive producer — I'd laugh at all sorts of things. But, I think the person who wasn't getting paid and ended up being part of this roast was Gisele, and I think that's a bad, lame thing to do to your ex-wife and mother to your children," the 52-year-old remarked about the supermodel, 43, who divorced the athlete in 2022.
"She wants to live her life," Navarro added. "Leave Gisele the h--- alone. Go make your money elsewhere. Really? I thought that was really tacky."
Sunny Hostin also stuck up for Bündchen, adding, "If you agreed to executive produce your own roast and you're making money from it and you agree to it, that's one thing, but it is another thing [to bring Gisele into it]."
Alyssa Farah Griffin claimed the program felt "mean-spirited."
During the Netflix special, host Kevin Hart brought up the end of Brady's 13-year marriage to the runway star and her newfound romance with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.
"Gisele gave you an ultimatum," the comedian said of the former New England Patriots quarterback's refusal to end his football career: "She said you have to retire or you're done. But when you have a chance to go 8-9, you gotta do it."
Hart even made a joke about how Bündchen and the teacher, 35, were clearly getting close during training. "Gisele, she f---ed her karate coach," Hart said. "Tom, how did you not see this coming? Eight karate classes a day?"
The Super Bowl champion and the cover girl share children Vivian, 11, and Benjamin, 14. Brady also shares Jack,16, with former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.