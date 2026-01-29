Kim Kardashian Sizzles in Lacy SKIMS Lingerie Ahead of Valentine’s Day: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian scorched in a hot new set of lingerie photos. The reality star, 45, stripped down to lacy black intimates from her fashion brand, SKIMS, on Wednesday, January 28. Kardashian bared her cleavage in a busty black bra, paired with a matching thong and billowy cover-up.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian is releasing new SKIMS intimates for Valentine's Day.

She posed in front of a plain white wall, raising her arms over her head or mugging for the camera with her mouth agape. “Xoxo, @skims 💌💘,” the mom-of-four captioned her post. Fans had mixed reactions to her social media share. “Ok that’s it. We getting married 🖤✌🏾,” one user fawned over her, while another added, “Wowzers Kim 🖤 bod is 🔥.” A third user disagreed: “Kim, you're so beautiful, you don't need to pose like this. Honest men want a woman who is traditional and conservative. 🥺.” Kardashian’s friend Olivia Pierson supported her from the comments section, writing, “Yessss 🔥🔥🔥😍.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Teases SKIMS Valentine's Day Drop

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian stripped down to a bra and underwear.

Just four hours after her lingerie post, the Kardashians star teased more Valentine’s Day attire from her company. She modeled a cropped black baby tee with the words “SKIMS” written inside a pink heart. Kardashian paired her look with barely-there black shorts as she posed in a bathroom, beside a tub. “Vday with @skims 🖤,” she wrote.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Explains Meghan Markle Photo Controversy

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian bared her toned abs in skimpy intimates.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian thought the internet drama surrounding her and Meghan Markle was 'silly.'