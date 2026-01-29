Kim Kardashian Sizzles in Lacy SKIMS Lingerie Ahead of Valentine’s Day: Photos
Jan. 29 2026, Published 2:26 p.m. ET
Kim Kardashian scorched in a hot new set of lingerie photos.
The reality star, 45, stripped down to lacy black intimates from her fashion brand, SKIMS, on Wednesday, January 28.
Kardashian bared her cleavage in a busty black bra, paired with a matching thong and billowy cover-up.
She posed in front of a plain white wall, raising her arms over her head or mugging for the camera with her mouth agape.
“Xoxo, @skims 💌💘,” the mom-of-four captioned her post.
Fans had mixed reactions to her social media share.
“Ok that’s it. We getting married 🖤✌🏾,” one user fawned over her, while another added, “Wowzers Kim 🖤 bod is 🔥.”
A third user disagreed: “Kim, you're so beautiful, you don't need to pose like this. Honest men want a woman who is traditional and conservative. 🥺.”
Kardashian’s friend Olivia Pierson supported her from the comments section, writing, “Yessss 🔥🔥🔥😍.”
Kim Kardashian Teases SKIMS Valentine's Day Drop
Just four hours after her lingerie post, the Kardashians star teased more Valentine’s Day attire from her company. She modeled a cropped black baby tee with the words “SKIMS” written inside a pink heart. Kardashian paired her look with barely-there black shorts as she posed in a bathroom, beside a tub.
“Vday with @skims 🖤,” she wrote.
- Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Hot Physique in New SKIMS Valentine's Day Collection Apparel: Photos
- 'Do You Think This Looks Good?': Kim Kardashian Sparks Backlash For Selling 'Cheap' & 'Shapeless' Skims Valentine's Day Lingerie
- Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Curves in Tiny Faux Fur Bikini, Underwear, Stockings and More for Holiday SKIMS Campaign: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kim Kardashian Explains Meghan Markle Photo Controversy
Kardashian’s raunchy collection of posts come after she finally addressed the controversy surrounding why she deleted a photo with Meghan Markle on Instagram.
“It was really innocent, which is so crazy,” she explained on the January 28 episode of Khloé Kardashian’s “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast. “Mom and Meghan have been friends for some years now, and they have a really sweet relationship.”
The image in question was captured at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party in November 2025.
“We took a photo. And then I think, we were all going through them. We’re all, you know, communicating about what we’re going to post. We’re never ones to post without permission. It’s not who we are," Kim continued. “We have the craziest, funnest photos from that night, you know? But we were posting just like fun photos.”
Khloé thought the snapshots were "respectful" and “dignified.”
"Totally. We were told that it was totally cool to post,” Kim agreed.
The fashion mogul wound up deleting her post with the royal because it was Remembrance Day, and Meghan and Harry didn’t want their faces photographed out in public.
Remembrance Day is a holiday celebrated in the United Kingdom akin to Veterans Day in the United States.
“After it was posted, I think they realized it was Remembrance Day and they didn’t want to be seen at a party even though it’s already up, you know, and then taken down. And then I think they realized, ‘Ah, this was so silly….’” Kim recalled. “We took them down to respect Remembrance Day. You just gotta laugh at the situation sometimes and just, like, lighten it up. If everyone is taking it the wrong way, lean in.”