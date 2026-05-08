Kim Kardashian Skips California Bar Exam After Failed First Attempt: 'There's a Lot at Stake'

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Kim Kardashian has made the decision to skip the California Bar Exam this year, according to a source. The reality star’s busy schedule has made it unrealistic for her to adequately prepare for the test.

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Why Kim Kardashian Delayed the Bar Exam

Source: MEGA She focused on her packed schedule.

“Kim has a packed schedule and has been heavily involved in filming and production for several projects,” a source told Page Six. This led Kardashian to focus on retaking the exam when she feels more prepared. The insider explained that “most people who take the bar exam dedicate months leading up to the test and focus all their energy on preparing.” As a single mother, Kardashian faces additional challenges in finding the time needed for studying.

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Pressure Contributed to Strategic Pause

Source: MEGA The reality star planned to retake the exam later.

The source noted that the pressure surrounding the notoriously difficult exam, along with public attention on Kardashian’s legal journey, contributed to her decision. “This exam can put a lot of pressure on anybody,” the insider said. “There’s a lot at stake and she’s put so much time and effort into this already.” Kardashian has expressed her commitment to her dreams, stating that she wants to approach the exam with confidence when she decides to try again. After a failed attempt at last year’s exam, Kardashian has no plans to attempt the bar test again until 2027. She previously struggled with the California “baby bar,” failing three times before passing on her fourth attempt in 2021. The California Bar Exam is known for its rigorous format, including 200 multiple-choice questions, five essays, and a performance test. Kardashian’s legal aspirations began after she worked to free Alice Marie Johnson, a prisoner she helped release in 2018. In a 2019 Vogue interview, she shared her motivation to study law, inspired by the positive outcome of her advocacy.

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Late Father's Legacy

Source: @kimkardashian/INSTAGRAM Kim Kardashian reflected on her late father’s legacy.

Reflecting on her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., she remarked, “I know my dad would be so proud.” The emotional connection to her father’s legacy drives Kardashian’s ambition to become an attorney. Kardashian has openly discussed the challenges she faces on her path to legal success. The decision to postpone this year's exam is a strategic choice intended to bolster her chances in the future.

Source: MEGA Fans continued supporting her legal journey.