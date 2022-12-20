'This Is So Cringe!': Kim Kardashian Called Out By Fans For Posting 'Thirsty' Butt Selfie
Kim Kardashian is ending 2022 most likely how she started it — being called out by fans! After the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram on Monday, December 19, to share a risqué snap of her butt in celebration of the new year, social media users were quick to label the move as "thirsty."
"Really Kim?! Come on.... I know you don't care but gosh this is so cringe 😢," one user commented about the sultry pic, while another joked about her 9-year-old daughter, North West, "Oh lord NORTHWEST COVER YOUR EYES SWEETHEART."
"Are you that thirsty?" another user questioned, while an additional user added, "Really Kim? Nobody cares. One more fumed, "ur trying too hard these days ugh."
Kardashian's barely-there photo comes after the public roasted her for the leather outfit she wore to two different Christmas parties, as well as her nephew Mason Disick's Bar Mitzvah.
The SKIMS founder decided to rock a goth ensemble, which included a crop top vintage T-shirt paired with a pair of skin tight leather pants, while everyone around her was wearing red and green ensembles for the festivities.
"I guess Kim dressed for Halloween while everyone else is dressed elegantly for a Christmas party," one user noted of the photo of Kardashian posing with mom Kris Jenner, Kathy Hilton, Nicky Hilton and Paris Hilton at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's holiday bash.
"Everyone dressed all nice and Kim looks like a 15YO teen that was forced to her parents party," one person noted, while another added, "Did Kim not understand the holiday party attire assignment?"
"Did Kim not understand the holiday party attire assignment?"

"Why is Kim dressed like that?!
People were also shocked at how inappropriate the look was for a 13-year-old's birthday bash. “Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian wore daring latex and leather looks to nephew Mason Disick’s Bar Mitzvah party. Surprised they didn’t read the invite as Bare Mitzvah,” one Twitter user wrote, and a second echoed: "My child would fall over from embarrassment if [their] friends and family showed up like this."