Kim Kardashian Admits Her Staffers Wear 'Color Coordinated Uniforms': 'I Thought It Would Be Easier For Them'
Kim Kardashian revealed her staffers have a certain color palette they wear when they work at her home.
“The people who work here are all color coordinated,” Angie Martinez noted while talking to the 42-year-old on her podcast. “Is that intentional?”
“Absolutely,” the reality star replied. “I have uniforms.”
Kardashian then clarified about what people are allowed to wear. "It’s not like, 'Hey, this is like, your uniform.' It’s just color palettes," she said, adding that she has a "handbook" which states that employees can sport “grays, heather gray, black, navy, white, cream, khaki … I mean, we can stick with all neutrals. Not a lot of color blocking.”
“My house is so zen, so I asked how everyone felt about it and everyone actually said ‘that would make our life so easy.’ And once everyone was on board and thought it would be easier for them, I was like yes, let’s do this," she shared of how everything came to be.
“I should have like, a free dress day on their birthdays or something,” she quipped.
While chatting with Martinez, Kardashian — who shares North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago with ex Kanye West — discussed what it's been like to co-parent alongside the rapper, who is frequently making headlines for his controversial behavior.
"I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids. So in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on in the outside world, and I've managed to ... I am holding on by a thread. I know I am so close to that not happening, but while it's still that way, I will protect that to the end of the earth, as long as I can. My kids — they don't know anything. So at school, some of my best friends are the teachers, so I know what goes on at recess, I know what goes on at lunchtime, I hear what is being talked about. None of the kids have ever said anything to my kids. I protect stuff in the house as far as the TVs and content," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum admitted.
She continued, "[It's] worth it because I think of course I want to disassociate in specific thoughts and things being said because that is not me, but at the same time, in my home, I could be going through something, but if we're riding to school and they want to listen to their dad's music, no matter what we're going through and no matter what is happening in the world, I have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids and act like nothing is wrong."