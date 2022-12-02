Not Having It! Kim Kardashian Ripped To Shreds By Fans Over 'Ugly' Home Decor

Fans are not having Kim Kardashian's unique design choices for her home. After The Kardashians star shared a video to her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 1, of her living room all set up for the holidays — including a live pianist playing Christmas songs early in the morning — social media users were quick to call out the strange decor of the reality star's residence.

"It's that time of the year..." Kardashian wrote alongside the video of her family's bare and cold looking living space. "@philthekeys comes over every morning to wake my kids up by playing the piano while the mad morning rush is happening to calm their little souls and fill it with beautiful Christmas songs."

