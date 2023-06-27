Kim Kardashian Details 'Insane' Experience of Testifying in Murder Trial at 14 Years Old: 'It Was Pretty Intense'
Kim Kardashian was once called to the stand to testify in court at only 14 years old after her then-boyfriend TJ Jackson's mother was tragically murdered.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star opened up on the difficult experience in a recent interview, noting that it happened around the time when her father, late lawyer Robert Kardashian, was going through several high profile trials.
"It was pretty intense in my life," she candidly shared with the outlet. "My boyfriend’s mother [Dee Dee Jackson] whom I was really close with was murdered in 1994 and I had to be part of that trial."
"I had to testify and was there every day with my boyfriend," she added. "I was just 14, you know."
Dee Dee's body was discovered in her partner Don Bohana's swimming pool outside of his California home in 1994. Four years later, Don was found guilty of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 15 years to life behind bars.
He ended up serving 19 years in prison.
"To have that experience at such a young age was insane," Kim noted. "And it was also back-to-back with the O.J. [Simpson] trial, there was just a lot of layers there."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
This comes roughly three years after the reality star and fashion mogul talked about navigating her parents' close connections to O.J.'s trial as a young teenager.
"It was dinner time, and we were all sitting down, and I answered the phone," Kim said in a 2020 sit-down with David Letterman on Netflix's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. "It was a call from jail, and it was O.J., and I handed my mom the phone because he wanted to speak to her. And I just remember them getting into it."
"My mom was extremely vocal on her feelings — she believed that her friend was murdered by him and that was really traumatizing for her. And then we'd go to my dad's house and it was a whole other situation there," she explained of her father, who was the former football star's attorney in the bombshell trial.
"We didn't really know what to believe or whose side to take as kids," she continued. "We didn't want to hurt one of our parents' feelings."
Kim spoke with Vogue Italia about testifying in Dee Dee's murder trial.